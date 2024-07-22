‘This HACK is so delusional’: Political derelict George Santos bashes ‘View’ co-host for sharing a clever Kamala Harris game plan

George Santos is no stranger to saying whatever’s on his mind, and this time, he’s taking aim at a co-host of The View. Since he can’t help but share his incredibly asinine (and incredibly false) opinions at all times, we’re not surprised.

Republican co-host and former assistant to Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin posted on X that she thinks Josh Shapiro should be Vice President if Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic Presidential candidate. She added that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift should endorse Harris, a move that would galvanize both pop stars’ enormous fan bases into action this November. George Santos, naturally, had to share his opinion, even though no one asked for it (but that’s the case all the time, right?!)

This HACK is so delusional! https://t.co/XqaFXjMwX1 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) July 21, 2024

There are so many things we have to talk about here. First of all, Griffin’s idea is great and we have no problem with it. Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro has a high approval rating of 60%, according to Go Eerie, and people really like him. Second of all, who could argue with the power of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift? Swift talked about being happy to vote for President Joe Biden in 2020 and, according to BBC.com, wanted people to vote on Super Tuesday. We would be pretty surprised if she didn’t endorse Harris soon, especially knowing how important this election is. Harris’ potential VP pick has been the talk of the town since Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday.

While we can’t forget that Alyssa Farah Griffin worked for the Donald Trump administration and held a bunch of different positions for Trump and Mike Pence, we’d hesitate to call her a “hack.” We might not agree with her choice of jobs in the past but she does have experience in politics. She has done a complete political 180 and has been vocal in her criticism of Trump for a long time now, so we’re not shocked that she’s excited about the prospect of Kamala Harris running for President. As she said in 2022 of Trump, “He is wholly unfit to be in office,” according to People.

Griffin and her co-hosts on The View have been discussing the election for ages now, including debating whether Biden should drop out. Griffin has continually beat the drum on The View about how Trump is a “threat to our democracy” and how “We need someone who can beat him,” per Variety. She didn’t believe Biden was capable of doing that.

Griffin has also criticized George Santos in the past. In December 2023, she lumped Santos’s decision to charge people $500 for a Cameo into Trump’s equally ridiculous money-making scheme to sell parts of his mug shot suit. According to Entertainment Weekly, Griffin said both of them show “how ridiculous our politics has gotten.”

One X user replied to Santos’s post and reminded everyone of his legal problems, wondering who the “hack” is here (ouch!). As Forbes reported, Santos has faced 13 (yes, 13!) criminal charges of wire fraud, stealing U.S. Treasury money, falsifying documents, and more. The House Ethics Committee also opened an investigation into Santos. With all that in mind, we’re not sure he should be weighing in on the election, let alone Griffin’s political opinions… but we know that criticism of any kind, however justified, hasn’t been known to stop him from spewing nonsense.

