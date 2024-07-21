Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kamala Harris running mate
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Has Kamala Harris already chosen her 2024 running mate?

In the coming weeks, every move of the Democratic Party will be closely watched.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 05:24 pm

In an unexpected twist in American politics, President Joe Biden has announced he won’t be seeking re-election. At 81, amidst spiraling approval ratings and significant party dissent, Biden’s decision, though shocking, seems to underscore a poignant acknowledgment of the relentless pressures and demands of the highest office.

Recommended Videos

Why then, did Biden choose to bow out? It’s not just a question of age or popularity. There’s a palpable sense that Biden’s decision was also a strategic move, intended to preserve the unity and forward momentum of his party. While he has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting she’d be an ideal candidate, an official Democratic nominee has yet to be chosen, let alone a discussion on potential running mates for Harris.

This brings us to a crucial juncture in the Democratic Party’s roadmap to 2024

The process of selecting a new nominee is no small feat. With the primaries already behind us, the responsibility falls to the Democratic delegates. These state and local party officials, elected during the primaries, now carry the weighty task of deciding who will lead the party in one of the most pivotal elections in recent history. The Democratic National Convention, scheduled to begin on August 19th in Chicago, will be the ultimate arena where this decision is formalized.

The chosen candidate must not only appeal to the diverse Democratic electorate but also pull together the various factions within the party. They need to be someone who can build on Biden’s legacy while also addressing the pressing issues that have led to internal party criticisms.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.