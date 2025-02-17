Just a few weeks into his second term, the former and now, current President Donald Trump is already facing calls for impeachment. If you’ve been keeping count, this isn’t his first rodeo concerning impeachment. With controversy swirling around Trump’s latest policies, opponents are rallying to push for yet another exit, which would extend his record as the president with the most impeachments. The new petition demanding his removal from office is gaining traction fast and currently has more than 100,000 signatures.

Why is there another push for Trump’s impeachment?

For many Trump has already begun losing steam, even among many of the voters that put him in office. He was impeached twice during his first term, making him the only U.S. president to hold that record. The first impeachment, back in 2019, was over allegations that he pressured Ukraine for political favors. The second one happened in early 2021 after the Jan. 6th Capitol riot, where he was accused of inciting an insurrection. Both times, he was acquitted by the Senate. Now, with less than two months in office, calls for impeachment are back, and they’re louder than ever. Texas Representative Al Green has announced plans to introduce new impeachment articles over Trump’s controversial remarks about taking control of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit organization Free Speech for People has launched a petition urging Congress to investigate Trump for alleged violations of the Emoluments Clause, corruption, and abuse of power. The petition accuses Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause by using his position for financial gain, signing an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for certain children born in the U.S., and firing key government officials, including inspector generals and members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

How to sign the petition

Does this lawless man really think he is beyond reproach? Nothing but accountability will put this criminal former president in his place. #HoldTrumpAccountable



📸| @axios pic.twitter.com/d6fbws3s5k — Impeach Trump. Again. (@impeachdtnow) October 30, 2023

Signing the petition is a quick and simple process. It’s hosted at impeachtrumpagain.org, where anyone who wants to participate can enter their name and contact information to add their signature. Supporters are also encouraging people to share the petition as widely as possible. Social media has become a major tool in spreading the word. Those in favor can spread the message with hashtags like #ImpeachTrumpAgain on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Some have also begun sharing the petition via email, text messages, and online forums to encourage more signatures.

Every share helps keep the momentum going and increases the chances of the petition reaching a wider audience. If the petition continues gaining traction, it could pressure lawmakers to take action. After all, while an impeachment process requires approval in the House and a trial in the Senate, a strong public outcry can influence the conversation in Washington.

Whether this petition will actually lead to impeachment proceedings remains to be seen. At this stage, it serves as a way for Trump’s critics to make their voices heard and pressure lawmakers to take action. But, let’s face it, if Trump has already been impeached twice and nothing happened, somehow we doubt a third effort is going to work. Perhaps this energy could be channeled into something a little more useful than a petition?

