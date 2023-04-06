Donald Trump Jr. confirms he’s second-generation stupid after implicating himself in the Stormy Daniels scandal

The apple evidently hasn’t fallen too far from the tree after Donald Trump Jr. bizarrely confirmed that idiocy is indeed a heritable trait, by way of implicating himself in the Stormy Daniels scandal that led to his father’s indictment.

Of course, we can all ignore that we were supposed to believe the former porn star was telling lies when the news first broke, only for the opposite to be proven true now the Zoolander guest star is facing up to 34 charges. At first, the dalliance with the adult entertainment veteran was painted as a fabrication, but now Trump II: Electric Boogaloo has come right out and admitted that he was the one who signed the hush money check.

“That son is me. Like I said, clearly also not a campaign finance violation if it’s from his own trust, not to a campaign, not from the campaign, not from the funds raised from it. So, none of it actually makes any sense.”

He’s right in saying that none it makes any sense, because here we are living in a timeline where a former president was indicted and arraigned to become the first current or ex-POTUS to be charged with committing a crime, all because he decided to weaponize his “three-inch cocktail weenie” and spend a little frisky time with Daniels.

We truly are cursed by the knowledge the case has thrust upon us – pun very much intended – and the scariest thing is that we’re nowhere the finish line even coming into sight.