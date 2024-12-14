Donald Trump Jr. seemingly disrespects Kimberly Guilfoyle by parading new girlfriend Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump Jr. wasted no time flaunting his new romance with Bettina Anderson just a day after news broke that he and former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had called it quits. He also served the ultimate disrespect against his ex by parading his new girl at Mar-a-Lago.

Recommended Videos

The new couple reportedly made their debut at the exclusive Palm Beach club on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and they didn’t hold back from flaunting their affection for each other to the public and even in front of Don Jr.’s father, President-elect Donald Trump, who stopped by the luxurious resort on the same day.

Trump Jr., 46, and Anderson, 38, turned heads as they mingled with guests at Mar-a-Lago, where memberships now cost a staggering $1 million. “[They] paraded their love for all to see,” a source revealed to Page Six, adding that while the duo appeared “clearly in love,” they still “remained discreet.”

Donald Trump Jr. brings Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago dinner, are greeted by Donald Sr., ‘parading their love for all to see’ https://t.co/gNSoCK2B2Y pic.twitter.com/W7q6LULSZT — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2024

According to insiders, the younger Trump and his socialite girlfriend were seen laughing and whispering to each other as they stood in the buffet line and mingled with the “ritzy and well-heeled” crowd of Mar-a-Lago. They then stayed at a VIP area roped off with velvet barriers.

“[The] crowd couldn’t help but notice the pair,” an onlooker told the same outlet before noting that, “They mingled and greeted guests like a sophisticated political couple.” After dinner, the couple reportedly indulged in mini-donuts topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. Don Jr. loudly joked with other guests at the buffet: “Anything with fried dough is for me!” The younger Trump reportedly looked dapper in a navy blazer and khaki slacks, while Anderson stunned in a look that had attendees comparing her to “a Palm Beach goddess from the ’50s.”

Bettina Anderson! She is beautiful pic.twitter.com/RI2VoFFIRb — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) December 10, 2024

Anderson is considered an “it” girl within the opulent circles of Florida. One could say that she’s well-connected in Palm Beach since she’s the daughter of banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson, according to People.

Before showing up to her dinner date with Don Jr., Anderson attended a high-society charity event earlier in the day. Considering that she’s a certified elite, many view her and Don Jr. as “a natural fit.” Though it may seem like their relationship is new, Page Six has learned that Don Jr. and Anderson had been dating for a few months before the confirmation that he had already called it quits with Guilfoyle.

Speaking of Guilfoyle, it seems that even though she and Don Jr. are no longer together, she still maintains her close relationship with her ex’s father. President-elect Trump even named her the next U.S. ambassador to Greece on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Guilfoyle, who Trump described as a “close friend and ally” during his endorsement of her for the position, quickly accepted the nomination, writing on X: “I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.”

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.



President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

Guilfoyle has yet to react to Don Jr.’s new love life. But considering that she hasn’t been seen near him since November, it’s likely that she’s taking her time to process everything that happened between them. After all, she and Don Jr. were together for six years and were even engaged before they split.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy