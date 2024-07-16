Donald Trump nodding off during night one of the RNC unearths every Netflix die-hard’s daily dilemma

Donald Trump has had a rough few days; first of all, he was almost assassinated over the weekend, then he’s dragged out past his bedtime to listen to a bunch of idiots like Marjorie Taylor Greene yap for hours on end.

It’s no wonder he took a few moments to get some shut-eye while attending the Republican National Convention. In his first public appearance since the attempt on his life this past Saturday, the Republican candidate looked somewhat weary, wearing a bandage over his damaged ear. Perhaps the reality that he is mortal like the rest of us has finally set in.

People noticed Trump’s weariness

Netflix: Are you still watching?



Me: pic.twitter.com/N3ivCEOIiG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024

Viewers took note of the former president’s sleepiness, as one individual posted a clip to X along with a comedic caption all-too-familiar to every Netflix subscriber.

We’ve been there my friend; fighting off sleep just to squeeze one more episode in before bedtime. One commenter responded, “Even he bored with his constituents.” To be honest, you can hardly blame him. I wouldn’t want to stay awake and listen to these blowhards babbling either. Some commenters pointed out that Trump’s impromptu slumber occurred during a prayer, although it’s hard to deny just how worn down and ready for bed he looks.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump’s been spotted catching a few Zs in public. During his hush money trial back in April, the businessman appeared to be dozing off a couple of times while the judge spoke, so I wouldn’t put it past him to try to catch up on some much-needed sleep here. He’s probably wishing he’d just stayed at home and watched Netflix.

