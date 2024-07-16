Image Credit: Disney
Donald Trump nodding off during night one of the RNC unearths every Netflix die-hard’s daily dilemma

I'd be sleeping through the RNC if I was there too.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:38 pm

Donald Trump has had a rough few days; first of all, he was almost assassinated over the weekend, then he’s dragged out past his bedtime to listen to a bunch of idiots like Marjorie Taylor Greene yap for hours on end.

It’s no wonder he took a few moments to get some shut-eye while attending the Republican National Convention. In his first public appearance since the attempt on his life this past Saturday, the Republican candidate looked somewhat weary, wearing a bandage over his damaged ear. Perhaps the reality that he is mortal like the rest of us has finally set in.

People noticed Trump’s weariness

Viewers took note of the former president’s sleepiness, as one individual posted a clip to X along with a comedic caption all-too-familiar to every Netflix subscriber.

We’ve been there my friend; fighting off sleep just to squeeze one more episode in before bedtime. One commenter responded, “Even he bored with his constituents.” To be honest, you can hardly blame him. I wouldn’t want to stay awake and listen to these blowhards babbling either. Some commenters pointed out that Trump’s impromptu slumber occurred during a prayer, although it’s hard to deny just how worn down and ready for bed he looks.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump’s been spotted catching a few Zs in public. During his hush money trial back in April, the businessman appeared to be dozing off a couple of times while the judge spoke, so I wouldn’t put it past him to try to catch up on some much-needed sleep here. He’s probably wishing he’d just stayed at home and watched Netflix.

