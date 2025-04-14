Donald Trump welcomes El Salvador President to the White House as innocent Maryland father rots in his prison

Donald Trump is set to meet El Salvador president, Nayib Bukele at the White House today. The U.S. president has consistently heaped praise upon him despite the fact neither of them seem to be lifting a finger to rescue Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland father who was erroneously deported and sent to Bukele’s nightmare prison.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared footage of deportees being dragged off of a plane and bundled onto a bus inbound for CECOT, the terrorist detention centre in El Salvador. Accompanying the disturbing video was a caption written by the president which reads: “We look forward to seeing President Bukele, of El Salvador, tomorrow in the White House!”

While Trump and Bukele exchange niceties, an innocent man is rotting in jail

Bukele touched down in the U.S. this morning and is no doubt receiving a warm welcome from the staff and Donald Trump himself. The two are no doubt enjoying the cozy atmosphere of the White House. But while all that’s going on, a man by the name, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is waking up in a cramped cell, surrounded by gang members and sadistic prison staff who routinely beat inmates. His basic human rights have been taken away and he has no way of contacting home — he has done nothing that warrants being subjected to such a cruel reality, he is there by mistake.

There have been cries for Garcia to be returned to the U.S. ever since news broke of him mistakenly being deported. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the president must facilitate the return of the Maryland father. Despite this the Trump administration has been somewhat hesitant to do anything, and at points, actively fought against the order to help Garcia, who was supposed to have protection from deportation.

Will Garcia be a topic of conversation at the White House meeting?

Trump previously said that if the Supreme Court ordered him to bring Garcia back he would do it. Well, they’ve given the order, so hopefully this meeting between the two presidents will see some sort of arrangement to bring him back. So far, the U.S. president hasn’t mentioned Kilmar, although he is “alive and secure” in the facility according to a State Department official.

The Trump administration has deported over 200 migrants to El Salvador, who are alleged gang members. The arrangement between Bukele and Trump has been touted as a success despite the human rights violations going on inside the prison, not to mention the fact none of these people are being given their due process. With such an aggressive policy it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to have more cases like this in the future. In fact, it may have already happened.

