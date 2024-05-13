Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas/ Presidential Personnel Office director John McEntee walks towards the Marine One prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's departure from the White House February 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump’s dump list grows as his Director of OPM proudly admits to giving fake money to homeless people

There's trash and then there's this slime ball.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 13, 2024 12:44 pm

It’s been said before that Donald Trump and his talentless toadies are beyond satire, and it really is true for numerous reasons. A) Because many of them, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert (Trump’s gender-flipped answers to Bebop and Rocksteady) are so dense as to not understand said satire.

But, more importantly, B) because these people actually revel in their own unabashed assholery. Take Johnny McEntee, Trump’s Director of the Office of Personal Management who also serves as a senior advisor to Project 2025 (which we’ll get to in a minute). McEntee is going viral for all the wrong reasons after unashamedly outing himself to the world as someone with all the compassion and humanity of a toilet brush.

McEntee took to TikTok to gleefully share how he likes to hand out fake money to homeless people, so that when they try to go spend it, they’ll get arrested. “I feel good about myself, they feel good,” he explains. “And then when they go to use it, they get arrested. So I’m actually helping to clean up the community, you know. Getting them off the streets.”

Yes, a trusted member of Trump’s inner circle just publicly admitted to something that is not only reprehensible behavior to any normal human being, but which is also outright illegal — knowingly distributing counterfeit money is a crime. It says a lot about the Trumpster mindset that he thought this was a great idea to post in the first place. I guess if you go too far-right then you end up disappearing over the edge of both common sense and common decency.

Things get a lot more insidious, though, when you realize the deeper importance of this man, who tricks homeless people into getting arrested and then probably laughs at them from inside his car. The aforementioned Project 2025, which McEntee is a senior advisor for, is a extensive and terrifying plan Trump’s team have drawn up to systematically overhaul the U.S. government should Biden lose the election this November.

Some of Project 2025’s most apocalyptically alarming measures include gutting the civic infrastructure of up to 50,000 federal workers, a “top to bottom overhaul” of the Department of Justice, which would include ending the FBI’s efforts to combat the spread of misinformation, and abolishing the Pentagon’s diversity, inclusivity, and equality initiatives. All of this has been laid out for Trump, should he get re-elected, in a helpful handbook that ought to be titled “How to Dismantle The American Democracy.”

So, yes, it figures that one of the men behind this doomsday book (aka the GOP-Necronomicon) would entertain himself in his spare time by ruining the lives of people in desperate need of a helping hand. Presumably after he’s done that he joins Kristi Noem for a round of shooting family pets before helping terminate people for Skynet with Katie Britt.

Read Article Uh-oh! ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak warns Sebastian Stan’s Donald Trump performance is threatening to bleed into Bucky’s MCU return
Sebastian Stan in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Uh-oh! ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak warns Sebastian Stan’s Donald Trump performance is threatening to bleed into Bucky’s MCU return
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s 100% both’: Chris Pratt sends his haters spinning with shock announcement he’s returning to Marvel and joining DC
Chris Pratt as Star-Lord flying a ship on a daring mission
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘It’s 100% both’: Chris Pratt sends his haters spinning with shock announcement he’s returning to Marvel and joining DC
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘She’s speaking Simlish’: College graduation ceremony reduced to chaos by announcer mispronouncing every single name
Screenshots via TiKTok user Cody Jacobs/Thomas Jefferson University
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She’s speaking Simlish’: College graduation ceremony reduced to chaos by announcer mispronouncing every single name
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 13, 2024
Read Article Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?
'Baby Reindeer' Fiona Harvey Piers Morgan interview
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump adds a registered sex offender and a serial killer to growing list of ‘Why I shouldn’t be the U.S. President’
Donald Trump on Hannibal Lecter
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump adds a registered sex offender and a serial killer to growing list of ‘Why I shouldn’t be the U.S. President’
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'