It’s been said before that Donald Trump and his talentless toadies are beyond satire, and it really is true for numerous reasons. A) Because many of them, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert (Trump’s gender-flipped answers to Bebop and Rocksteady) are so dense as to not understand said satire.

Recommended Videos

But, more importantly, B) because these people actually revel in their own unabashed assholery. Take Johnny McEntee, Trump’s Director of the Office of Personal Management who also serves as a senior advisor to Project 2025 (which we’ll get to in a minute). McEntee is going viral for all the wrong reasons after unashamedly outing himself to the world as someone with all the compassion and humanity of a toilet brush.

McEntee took to TikTok to gleefully share how he likes to hand out fake money to homeless people, so that when they try to go spend it, they’ll get arrested. “I feel good about myself, they feel good,” he explains. “And then when they go to use it, they get arrested. So I’m actually helping to clean up the community, you know. Getting them off the streets.”

Johnny McEntee, senior advisor to Project 2025 & Trump’s Director of the Office of Personnel Management, says he likes to distribute fake money to homeless people so that they will be arrested when they spend it.



This is disgusting and illegal.

pic.twitter.com/kpU0z1IOYW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 13, 2024

Yes, a trusted member of Trump’s inner circle just publicly admitted to something that is not only reprehensible behavior to any normal human being, but which is also outright illegal — knowingly distributing counterfeit money is a crime. It says a lot about the Trumpster mindset that he thought this was a great idea to post in the first place. I guess if you go too far-right then you end up disappearing over the edge of both common sense and common decency.

Things get a lot more insidious, though, when you realize the deeper importance of this man, who tricks homeless people into getting arrested and then probably laughs at them from inside his car. The aforementioned Project 2025, which McEntee is a senior advisor for, is a extensive and terrifying plan Trump’s team have drawn up to systematically overhaul the U.S. government should Biden lose the election this November.

Some of Project 2025’s most apocalyptically alarming measures include gutting the civic infrastructure of up to 50,000 federal workers, a “top to bottom overhaul” of the Department of Justice, which would include ending the FBI’s efforts to combat the spread of misinformation, and abolishing the Pentagon’s diversity, inclusivity, and equality initiatives. All of this has been laid out for Trump, should he get re-elected, in a helpful handbook that ought to be titled “How to Dismantle The American Democracy.”

So, yes, it figures that one of the men behind this doomsday book (aka the GOP-Necronomicon) would entertain himself in his spare time by ruining the lives of people in desperate need of a helping hand. Presumably after he’s done that he joins Kristi Noem for a round of shooting family pets before helping terminate people for Skynet with Katie Britt.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more