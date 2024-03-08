Is Katie Britt legitimately crazy or is she a robot? The claims, explored

Just when you think there can’t be any more of them left to crawl out of the woodwork, another of the GOP’s — let’s call ’em — colorful characters emerges. Say hello to Senator Katie Britt (R-AL).

Although it looked like Marjorie Taylor Greene’s impression of a screeching gibbon or Joe Biden’s meme-worthy faces might steal the show, that dubious accolade actually goes to the aforementioned Senator from Alabama who served up the Republican Response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Britt might not have been a politician who was all that familiar to the entire nation before March 7, but now that has certainly changed thanks to her… unique oratory style.

It’s so unique, in fact, that there are now various conspiracy theories swirling around about Britt, with her mental wellbeing, suitability for the job, and even her very humanity called into question.

Why do people think Katie Britt is crazy?

The concerns for Katie Britt’s psychological stability all stem from her 17-minute speech in response to Biden’s State of the Union address. Delivered from her kitchen in her Montgomery, Alabama home, Britt was perhaps chosen by the Republicans to deliver the important address to the American people due to her youth, camera-friendly looks, and her apparently sunny disposition. However, once she started talking, it became clear that the result was far from what the Republicans, and probably Britt herself, had intended.

Despite the current State of our Union, I firmly believe that our best days are still ahead. It’s our turn to stand up and prove ourselves worthy of protecting the American Dream. Together, we can reawaken the heroic spirit of a great nation. pic.twitter.com/VN6neGCTF4 — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 8, 2024

From her awkward, robotic delivery, full of breaths and random dramatic pauses, to her vacant stare and fixed smile that somehow looked less realistic than Happy Thanos, it’s unclear whether Britt actually managed to convince anyone to vote Republican. However, she certainly convinced much of the internet that she may be the worst actor they’ve ever witnessed.

Coming to Lifetime this December: A Very Katie Britt Christmas. Unfortunately, though, she lost the audition to Lacey Chabert.

Is Katie delivering a rebuttal or auditioning for a Lifetime movie? https://t.co/VZzN1iZHEk — Nathan (@Gig4Nathan) March 8, 2024

Stephen King, please stand up and take responsibility for unleashing Britt on the world.

Why does Katie Britt go from smiling to being on the verge of tears and then back to some scary Steven King character? — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) March 8, 2024

That escalated very quickly, even if Britt talks weirdly slowly.

She went from sweet stay at home Mom to SUPER KAREN in like a minute. https://t.co/2Z4U9ZvVRL — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 8, 2024

If the Netflix logo and the “tudum” sound had appeared at the end of the speech, and it turned out to be a promo for the next season of Black Mirror, no one would’ve blinked an eye.

Is this some new episode of Black Mirror that I've missed? https://t.co/OQ0ZdzOUhk — Hugh Kraine (@hugh_kraine) March 8, 2024

Politicians are often accused of being insincere, but Britt seems to have taken the knack to a whole other level. We’ve not seen since oddly android-like acting since Dakota Johnson told us about the guy who studied spiders in the Amazon with her mom before she died. The overall inhuman ethos has got people wondering if Britt is genuinely OK, given that she comes across as an alien who’s only learned how to imitate human reaction from watching Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs. But, she’s not actually crazy and/or a robot… is she?

Ok, but… is Katie Britt crazy?

No, Katie Britt is not crazy — or, at least, some might say that she’s no crazier than any Trump-aligning politician. Britt posted a video of herself minutes before her speech began in which she converses and acts like an actual normal human being so we have confirmation that she does not live her regular life like she’s auditioning for a Stepford Wives reboot.

President Biden needs a reality check. In just a few minutes, I'll deliver the Republican Response to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/P7aDKU5lwA — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 8, 2024

Clearly, Britt’s performance during the Republican Response was just that: An attempt at acting by someone who, by the looks of it, hasn’t taken an acting class since middle school. In real life, Britt appears to be someone who adopts a bubbly disposition so she was perhaps uncertain at portraying the more serious parts of her speech, hence her mismanaged moments of intended pathos that ended up having all the gravitas of a gravy commercial. Nerves may well have had something to do with it, although Britt seems rather collected and prepared in this behind-the-scenes video.

Trump may have declared Britt a “fearless America First warrior” in the past but now she’s American’s first most feared woman. To many, it’s scarier that she’s not crazy or a robot, as that means that she actively decided to come across like that. Did SNL pay her to give them something to work with? Let the new conspiracy theory begin!