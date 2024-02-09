Stephen King comparing Republicans to livestock is the most accurate MAGA illustration of 2024

Stephen King is no stranger to posting anti-MAGA content. The prolific author of countless beloved horror stories and novels is one of the key social media chroniclers of Trump and the American right’s hypocrisies and dangers, but his most recent attack is more funny than insightful.

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), King referred to the Republican party as a “goat-f*ck,” which is probably one of the nicer things to say about them. And, to be fair to the writer, he isn’t being mean for no reason. Even when compared to the absolute mess that has been the party since 2016, the last week has been particularly messed up.

Firstly, there’s Trump’s ongoing legal challenges. The wannabe dictator is effectively the Republican party at this point, with everything he says being treated like a Moses-like edict, even when it is contradictory or outright wrong. He has been ordered to pay almost $100 million to E. Jean Carroll because he simply cannot keep his mouth shut, the courts have ordered that he is liable for prosecution for his huge part in the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection, and he’s also on the hook for some Bluth-esque light treason.

Then there’s the Republican’s recent failed impeachment vote of the homeland security secretary Mayorkas, which they lost despite having a majority in Congress. Despite the party’s unbridled extremism, a small number of representatives couldn’t bring themselves to vote yes to the trumped up charges, with one Republican holdout stating that the articles of impeachment “fail to identify an impeachable crime that Mayorkas has committed.” Although it shouldn’t be commendable for a politician to refuse to impeach a political figure when there is no evidence of any wrongdoing, such is the insanity of the current American right that these members of Congress could actually be called brave.

To add to the embarrassment that is the Republican party in 2024, the only Republican willing to fight against Trump in the primaries Nikki Haley lost out to literally nobody, pulling in fewer votes than “none of those candidates.” It wasn’t a small loss, either: Haley received less than half the number of votes than nobody, proving that the senile, diaper-wearing Trump’s grip on American Conservatives is strong, despite his tiny, tiny hands.

King’s vast oeuvre means that he inevitably has written a few duds, but in the case of his recent social media post it appears that he is bang on the money. For the sake of American democracy, long may the Republican party’s demise continue.