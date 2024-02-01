Stephen King’s 10 best social media moments

Stephen King is known rightfully as the ‘King of Horror’ with over 60 published novels, countless of which have been adapted into spine-tingling movies and television series and watched worldwide by horror fans all around the world. Incredibly outspoken and always willing to share his thoughts, he’s one of the most interesting celebrities to follow on social media — and he’s shown absolutely no signs of stopping.

From dunking on Donald Trump to recommending fresh-faced horror releases, he’s made a name for himself on X (Formerly known as Twitter) for always having something to say and consistently interacting with his fanbase. But, which moments exactly are his definitive best? Well, allow us to dive in and explore his 10 best moments on social media thus far.

1. King exposes Marjorie Taylor Green’s hypocrisy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is a lot of things, but it’s clear she’s not a major fan of admitting when her hypocrisy is incredibly blatant. And, considering how often King adores giving his two cents on political matters and calling out politicians, it didn’t take long before King decided to quote-retweet MTG in the smoothest way. So when MTG happily proclaimed that she stands with “Texas” and Donald Trump, the horror novelist immediately clapped back that it’s pure hypocrisy Green doesn’t support the whole of the country, not just Texas.

You stand with Texas, but not the country that gave you a chance. And a job.

Folks like you love the Supreme Court when the decision goes your way. Not so much when it doesn’t. https://t.co/8hzE4uWEjq — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 26, 2024

2. Calling out J.K. Rowling

King is always happy to give his say on human rights issues and took one opportunity to completely shut down J.K. Rowling’s transphobia. Rowling had shared King’s praise for her work, before the eventual gravity of Rowling’s consistent transphobic rhetoric became clear it wasn’t something King wanted to be associated with. King tweeted “trans women are women,” and Rowling then deleted her tweet sharing his praise.

Yes. Trans women are women. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2020

3. Feud with Elon Musk

King is not adverse to taking on some of the biggest names or shaking the hornet’s nest. Following Elon Musk’s acquisition of X and subsequent announcement of several (terrible) proposals, King quickly took to the platform and shared his dismay at the idea of paying $20 a month to stay verified. Musk responded by immediately backing down on the $20 idea.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

4. Confirming the time he was nearly arrested at a book signing

You’d think with a face as distinct and a brand as prestigious as King’s, there’d be no issues with him being confused for other people. Alas, there was. During a book signing event in the rural city of Alice Springs, Australia, King was faced with an arrest after the bookstore owner didn’t recognize him!

True thing. They put the cops on me.

😀 https://t.co/wGY4y0tVmp — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 9, 2021

5. Dunking on Trump

Lifelong democrat King has been vocally opposed to far-right politicians for his entire career, with one of his best books The Dead Zone even predicting a figure like Donald Trump rising to power. With the endless list of controversies coming out of Trump, King is always there to hit the nail further into his coffin. Following King joining Trump’s Truth Social, he was among the first to mock Trump for his “stollen” election comment.

Trump writes that the election was stollen.

😂 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

6. Movie recommendations

Who would you trust more than Stephen gosh-darn King to recommend you some fantastic horror films? The esteemed author has made a habit of sharing what he’s watching, with him always there to lend a review to new horror releases. Among his most recent recommendations have been for Halloween Ends, Barbarian, and Terrifier 2.

I enjoyed HALLOWEEN ENDS. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's–gasp!–surprisingly character driven. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 13, 2022

7. Announcing his total hate for Christmas movies

Hating Christmas seems like a completely wild concept, but perhaps when you’re the King of Horror, it makes perfect sense why all the Yuletide joy might sicken you. As it turns out, King definitely appears to be more of a Halloween fan, with the author happily announcing to his millions of followers on X that he just absolutely hates Christmas movies. And, yes, he made these comments just one week before Christmas in December of last year. We certainly won’t find ourselves in a battle with the almighty of horror, but wow, Stephen… Christmas?!

I hate Christmas movies. https://t.co/cRvZQKfntu — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 18, 2023

8. When he defended Marvel, even though he’s not a fan

Listen, the MCU is a huge bubble, that’s quite obvious, and it’s also obvious that the horror writer isn’t a big fan. But discrediting an artist’s work? That’s definitely where King draws the line. So while he might not be a Marvel superfan himself, King didn’t waste any time in coming to the defense of the crew, director, producer, and actors involved with The Marvels. So, he’s not a fan. That’s fair, but he’s damn sure an ally.

I don’t go to MCU movies, don’t care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for THE MARVELS very unpleasant. Why gloat over failure? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023

9. He hates Christmas movies, but he loathes X

Considering his long-standing feud with Elon Musk, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that King isn’t a big fan of X. That being said, King’s frustrations definitely lean more towards the concept of AI as a whole, but any one who spends more than 10 minutes on X shouldn’t be shocked by the lack of enthusiasm for the social media platform.

This X shit’s got to go.#ChangeItBack — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2023

10. King agrees his birthday should be a holiday

Let’s be honest: If you’re a horror fan, there’s arguably no person more special and recognized than King. And when it comes to die-hard horror fans, one in particular insisted that all writers should take King’s birthday off and treat it as a holiday. Without skipping a beat, King thanked the fan and replied that his birthday as a national holiday “sounds good” to him. Count us all in.