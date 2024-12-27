Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Madison Trump’s age, height, net worth, parents, and more

Despite showing little empathy toward immigrant families in 2018 by separating them at the border, even President Elect Donald Trump’s most militant critics must concede that he appears to be a caring grandfather. His granddaughter Kai Madison Trump is his biggest fan and was the first of her generation to join his political campaign.

Recommended Videos

Trump has five children from three marriages and ten grandchildren. He shares Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump with ex-wife Ivana Trump whom he was married to from 1977–1992. His second marriage to Marla Maples produced Tiffany Trump while Barron Trump is the child of current marriage to Melania Trump.

Kai is the oldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. The 17-year-old was born on May 12, 2007 making her the President Elect’s first grandchild. The inspiration for her name came from her maternal grandfather.

To add some perspective to the family tree, Barron Trump, age 18, is her half uncle despite their one year age difference. Melania is her step-grandma. Kai is one of five siblings, leading the way for Chloe, Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer. Her social media presence mainly consists of golf photos.

On her 17th birthday her father took to Instagram to publicly sing her praises. He called her “beautiful, smart, [and] amazing.” He continued to gush adding: “You make me proud every day and are kicking ass in life. I love you so much.” In July of 2024 Kai spoke at the Republican National Convention after being introduced by her proud father. She was part of the lead-up to Vice President Elect J.D. Vance’s formal acceptance speech. Kai painted a softer image of her grandfather calling him an “inspiration.”

“He’s just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking,” she stated. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.” Kai followed the example of her grandpa and lamented the press’ portrayal of him. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” she stated. “He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

The pair share a mutual love of golf. “He calls me during the middle of the school day to how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his. But then I had to remind him that I’m in school and I have to call him back later,” Kai joked.

Beyond her appearance at the RNC, Kai appears to have the same political leanings as her family. She took part in an event hosted by Turning Point Action, a conservative youth organization. She posted a photo of support on Instagram after the failed assassination attempt on her grandpa. Perhaps she will run for public office herself after her studies.

All that time on the golf course with grandpa has paid off. Kai will tie off at the University of Miami as part of their gold team. The five foot nine inch tall athlete is excited to continue to improve her game at the collegiate level. She credits her mom for getting her started in the game, her grandpa for exposing her to the best courses in the world, and her dad for all his support.

Since Kai is a minor and financially dependent on her parents, she does not have a public, independent financial profile. Any assets thought to belong to her would be tied up with the larger family fortune. Her net worth is linked to the larger Trump Organization which is estimated to be worth billions. Given the family’s wealth, it’s safe to assume that Kai’s financial future is more than secure.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy