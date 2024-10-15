‘Lost, confused, and frozen’: Donald Trump’s mind locked up on stage last night, is he actually okay?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is traveling the U.S. to deliver remarks in different states. On Oct. 14, he appeared in Oaks, Pennsylvania, to address his supporters and the media. However, not everything went to plan.

After all the talk from his camp about Kamala Harris’ poor stage presence, you’d think Trump would be a master at it. Instead, Trump had the kind of ‘moment’ that landed former President Joe Biden in hot water and eventually off the democratic ticket.

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

While most of the event went without a hitch, there were several cringeworthy extended moments where Trump, people on stage, and the crowd swayed in awkward unison as some of Trump’s favorite songs played.

It started with one of the hosts talking with Trump on stage. She said, “Sir., do you want to play your song and then greet a few people?” She trailed off when Trump was visibly confused about what was meant to happen next, “Or do you want to…”

She then reminded him he had wanted to “close with a specific song.” Make that songs — plural —because, after some final remarks, the music continued for around 30 minutes, which you can see in full in the broadcast stream, starting at the 6 hours and 46 minutes mark.

Trump’s playlist:

“Ave Maria”

“Time To Say Goodbye”

“It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

“YMCA”

“Hallelujah”

“Nothing Compares 2 U”

“An American Trilogy”

“Rich Men North of Richmond”

“November Rain”

“Memory from Cats“

To say the half hour of meandering, swaying, and uncomfortable crowd participation that followed was surreal would be an understatement. Your favorite abstract filmmaker could not have conceived this.

The most likely explanation for what happened is that the closing stages were poorly organized or not communicated adequately. The music was part of the plan, as is the tradition in the final moments of Trump rallies, but nobody on stage looked like they knew what the sequence of events was supposed to be.

Whatever the cause, the effect made the proceedings an SNL skit from hell. Trump stood gently waving his arms as if orchestrating his favorite song “Ave Maria,” then he did his usual slight head bop during other classical tracks, with eyes closed and head tilted up towards the sky.

The crowd, which at the beginning of his remarks was pumped to be in his presence, began slowly trickling out towards the end, unsure of whether this was meant to signpost the end of the event. We all like to pretend we’re in a music video sometimes, but not in front of hundreds of bored people.

Seriously, #TrumpIsNotWell, and this is sad to watch at this point. pic.twitter.com/px2GxESkkn — Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) October 15, 2024

Some people went as far as to claim Trump may not be competent, the same complaint about Biden’s now-abandoned 2024 campaign. Only medical professionals should make informed judgments on that, but the perception of incompetence is a publicity nightmare, regardless of whether it’s there.

It raises questions about Trump’s many jabs at Biden’s senile moments and his attacks on opponent Kamala Harris’ “staged photos.” One of his go-to insults is about how the democratic politicians are “fake” and have to be babied through live broadcasts. The pot calling the kettle black. Perhaps a teleprompter, which Trump claims to hate, would have come in handy during this rally.

