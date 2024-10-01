‘Another FAKE and STAGED photo’: Someone snapped a pic of Kamala Harris and it made Dumpy Donald go from 0 to 15 on the rage scale

Working to solve the country’s issues instead of going on social media and attacking your personal enemies is something that would-be returning POTUS Donald Trump will never understand, so he has just come up with another burp of banal rhetoric to undermine Vice President Kamala Harris‘ efforts to address the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Nothing ever bothers Trump that doesn’t affect his own person. Sometimes, it’s so strange to think that a man so self-centered and egotistic would be vying so hard for an office like the presidency, because the words “service” and “Donald Trump” are the most incongruous, dissonant combination we could think of.

And sure, you can take this as just another leftist liberal jab at the GOP candidate. As Trump himself would say, the media is always trying to deceive his supporters with “fake” news and “Covfefe,” the latter of which may yet prove to be his undoing… at least as soon as we figure out what it is.

But on a more serious note, if you still have trouble wrapping your head around the idea that the orange cheeto-in-chief is not only fit to be president but actually can’t comprehend the most basic of things, just take a look at what he recently tweeted in response to Kamala Harris.

The Vice President posted a seemingly innocuous photo of herself doing her job, and gave us an update on the latest developments regarding Hurricane Helene, which has ravaged North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee, and killed more than 130 people as of this writing. Trump, in the truly deranged fashion we’ve come to expect from him and him only, went on a rant about how the photo is “staged,” and that Kamala is destroying American lives with “Open Border.”

“Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing,” he (furiously) wrote. “You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have ‘leaders’ who have no idea how to lead!”

Okay, so, let me get this straight. The original tweet was about Hurricane Helene and the importance of emergency response services, but Trump is talking about Americans in Afghanistan and immigration policies? “You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work?” What does that have to do with, uh, anything? Guys, I think Trump might be losing it, and I do mean that in all of its numerous implications.

While we’re on the subject of natural disasters, it’s worth pointing out that if Project 2025 goes into effect under a second Trump administration, infrastructure could be undermined for the very agencies and programs most crucial to Americans faced by natural disasters, including FEMA, NOAA, the National Flood Insurance Program, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) disaster loan program.

