‘There’s something wrong with Kamala’: Barbra Streisand steps into the role of Donald Trump’s translator to clear up ‘mentally impaired’ confusion

Donald Trump isn’t completely incompetent when it comes to the senseless bickering that underlines the current political mood. The man’s talents, few though they may be, are exactly suited for the sort of name-calling and unskillful heckling that raises his own voice above everybody else’s and drowns any chance of weighty discourse.

Recommended Videos

I mean, just look at the last presidential debate. Whereas his opponent Kamala Harris was eager to bring up issues currently plaguing the economy and foreign policy, Trump insisted on derailing the conversation to urban myths and ridiculous rhetoric like “illegal immigrants eating people’s cats and dogs.” This is the same tactic Donald Trump has employed his entire career, and more specifically, over the last 10 years, to remain a relevant voice in the world of American politics.

But even Trump, in all of his folly, megalomania, and self-aggrandizement, can realize that the strategy is wearing a little thin, especially at a time when the world needs a stern and wise hand to steer the ship, lest it plunge even further into the chaos of war, conflict, and cultural segregation.

Trump has proven he’s not that guy, and as national treasure Barbara Streisand, a voice of reason in these dark times, would like to remind us, everything Trump attributes to Kamala Harris can veritably be said about himself. Posting this on her X account and once again taking the former cheeto-in-chief to school, Streisand said that it’s peculiar how much Trump projects his own weaknesses on Harris.

“Everything Donald Trump says about Kamala Harris, he is unconsciously talking about himself,” she wrote. “‘She’s mentally impaired. There’s something wrong with Kamala, something missing and everybody knows it!’ That’s right, Donald, but you just described yourself!”

Everything Donald Trump says about Kamala Harris, he is unconsciously talking about himself. “Shes mentally impaired. There’s something wrong with Kamala, something missing and everybody knows it!” That’s right Donald but you just described yourself! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 30, 2024

Trump’s populist approach, fueled to an extreme by the MAGA gang, is reaching dangerous heights — if that can even be said of a group that essentially attempted to mount an insurrection after Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential run.

Mentally impaired, demented, a Communist, and heaven knows what else; I wonder if Trump will ever run out of things to attribute to Kamala, all the while distracting everyone else from explaining what he actually plans to do when he’s president, barring, of course, presiding over a theocracy that has it in mind to overthrow most of the democratic processes that make up the federal government.

With luck, we won’t have to deal with this repetitive tirade in just a little over a month, when the former president fades back to obscurity.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy