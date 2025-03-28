Elise Stefanik’s ethnicity, explained

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been on the minds of many since President Donald Trump pulled her nomination to be Ambassador to the UN. Stefanik represents New York’s 21st District and has been in Congress since 2015.

Recommended Videos

Stefanik was born and raised in upstate New York, specifically in Albany, as a Roman Catholic. Her family has had a home in Willsboro, New York, since she was three years old, indicating they have been in upstate New York for a long time. However, the exact length of time and the origins of her family in the area before her birth aren’t clearly explained in the information given.

According to Legistorm, Stefanik worked at her family’s Premium Plywood Products business before she entered politics. This business was established in upstate New York more than 20 years before she was elected to Congress. She’s got a clear connection to the New York business world and a generational link to the local economy.

What is Elise Stefanik’s ethnicity?

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Stefanik’s family hails from a specific region in the United States, according to Geneastar. Her family comes from Massachusetts and New York. Where they originated from before migrating to the United States is not known. This is similar to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ethnicity, where finding an origin point requires going further back than records show.

Stefanik has close ties to Trump, so it benefits her to not have that information out. Since Trump has an anti-immigration stance, having the public records of those under him detail where their families came from before migrating to the U.S. wouldn’t help. It’s convenient that the information of where her great-grandparents and above came from is hard to find.

According to House.gov, she graduated with honors from Harvard University in 2006 and attended Albany Academy for Girls, known as the oldest continuous all-girls’ school in the country, where she graduated in 2002. In her career, she has worked in the West Wing of the White House during the George W. Bush administration, where she was on the Domestic Policy Council staff and in the Chief of Staff’s office.

She has also been the policy director for Governor Pawlenty’s presidential campaign and communications director for the Foreign Policy Initiative. Additionally, she was the director of debate preparation for Paul Ryan during his vice-presidential campaign. Stefanik is married to Matthew Albritton Manda, and they have a son named Samuel “Sam” Albritton Manda. Her family lives in Schuylerville, New York, reinforcing her ongoing connection to upstate New York.

Unfortunately, publicly available information does not clearly outline Stefanik’s ethnic or ancestral origins beyond her established presence in upstate New York. Any source describing her emphasizes her Roman Catholic faith, but more information about her family’s ethnic or cultural background would require a historian with access to ancestral records.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy