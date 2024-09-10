‘Eric Trump pumps his own gas? Yeah right’: Florida citizens have questions after Donald’s spawn claims he spent $130 to fill his tank

Who said Eric Trump is incapable of spinning mindless a yarn of his own? Think the best he can do is to rehash his father’s “strong men crying and hugging me” tale? Well, get ready to eat your words, as mini- Orange Marmalade-in-the-making just wrote fanfiction in which he is the poor heroic victim, running around with an empty 45-gallon tank in Florida that it cost him $130 to fill.
The self-own part of this story? You don’t even have to get to the childishly exaggerated price to know it is made up because, in this skewered universe of Eric’s, the tortured soul is pumping his own gas. With the years in his resume that boasts of a successful career of conning people of their hard-earned money — even shamelessly duping a child cancer charity — mini Trump probably never even set foot in a gas station.
Eric blurted this gem while he was recently on Fox News, lamenting how Florida had “$1.89 gas under Donald Trump. It cost me $130 to fill up my SUV two days ago. People can’t afford life anymore.”
Yes, the gas prices were low when the former president was in office, but the era that he is referring to, when it hit an all-time low is nothing to boast of as it was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak — which his daddy advised to combat by drinking bleach — and the significant drop in demand due to the nationwide quarantine phases led to the resultant declines in the prices.
Coming back to the current gas price in Florida, it currently stands at an average of $3.15, according to the official statistics by the AAA. In fact, it is actually cheaper at most of the gas stations across the Sunshine State.
Eric probably just gifted his grifter of a father another chance to aimlessly bumble like he did when asked about his plans and policies for child care. Donald Trump will probably “stay” with this one too.
How, how did an exceptional “brainiac” like Eric make such a big error? If you remember his repeated claim that Donald Trump designed America’s skyline, you will have a better understanding of where he is coming from. Given his oath to follow Daddy Dearest’s path, his always imbalanced methods to connect with the general public while trying and failing to even make a close guess of what their real problems look like, also make sense.
Fortunately, for him, the internet once again had his back.
Don’t you worry, Eric, we do understand your plight.
Not that Eric Trump ever needed to prove his true identity, but thank you for once again confirming that you are never planning to rise above your role as the whiney scammer son of a so-called billionaire.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 11:17 am