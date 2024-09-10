‘Eric Trump pumps his own gas? Yeah right’: Florida citizens have questions after Donald’s spawn claims he spent $130 to fill his tank

Who said Eric Trump is incapable of spinning mindless a yarn of his own? Think the best he can do is to rehash his father’s “strong men crying and hugging me” tale? Well, get ready to eat your words, as mini- Orange Marmalade-in-the-making just wrote fanfiction in which he is the poor heroic victim, running around with an empty 45-gallon tank in Florida that it cost him $130 to fill.

The self-own part of this story? You don’t even have to get to the childishly exaggerated price to know it is made up because, in this skewered universe of Eric’s, the tortured soul is pumping his own gas. With the years in his resume that boasts of a successful career of conning people of their hard-earned money — even shamelessly duping a child cancer charity — mini Trump probably never even set foot in a gas station.

1. Who believes Eric Trump pumps his own gas? Yeah right.

2. Quit the "we care about the little guy" schtick. It's played out.

3. The Trumps have never given back anything that they haven't been sued first and made to return. https://t.co/BxLZtfSOdo — Dwayne Murphy, B.S., M.A., DBS, Th.D(Cand.) (@revdjmurphy) September 10, 2024

Eric blurted this gem while he was recently on Fox News, lamenting how Florida had “$1.89 gas under Donald Trump. It cost me $130 to fill up my SUV two days ago. People can’t afford life anymore.”

Yes, the gas prices were low when the former president was in office, but the era that he is referring to, when it hit an all-time low is nothing to boast of as it was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak — which his daddy advised to combat by drinking bleach — and the significant drop in demand due to the nationwide quarantine phases led to the resultant declines in the prices.

My trip to the gas station cost $46 the other day.



And unlike the time period that Trump & Co. keep referring to, I didn’t have to navigate around refrigerated morgue trucks along the way. https://t.co/MGvwSvQ9md — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) September 10, 2024

Coming back to the current gas price in Florida, it currently stands at an average of $3.15, according to the official statistics by the AAA. In fact, it is actually cheaper at most of the gas stations across the Sunshine State.

I'm in Florida as well and it's actually cheaper than 2.99 at most gas stations pic.twitter.com/6FujjbRE4w — Grace🇺🇸 (@grace_hackney) September 10, 2024

Eric probably just gifted his grifter of a father another chance to aimlessly bumble like he did when asked about his plans and policies for child care. Donald Trump will probably “stay” with this one too.

One good question in the debate would be: Since you keep making gas price a campaign punch line, how can Donald Trump would control the price?

Oil output in America is at the highest level ever in history. — El Erne™️ (@elerneRX) September 10, 2024

How, how did an exceptional “brainiac” like Eric make such a big error? If you remember his repeated claim that Donald Trump designed America’s skyline, you will have a better understanding of where he is coming from. Given his oath to follow Daddy Dearest’s path, his always imbalanced methods to connect with the general public while trying and failing to even make a close guess of what their real problems look like, also make sense.

Fortunately, for him, the internet once again had his back.

Poor Gums. If Eric trump can’t afford to fill up his gas-guzzling SUV, maybe he can steal some more money from kids with cancer. pic.twitter.com/yVUDXbp7VP — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 10, 2024

Don’t you worry, Eric, we do understand your plight.

Eric Trump says it cost him 130 to fill up his SUV. He's complaining about the cost of living. I guess times are tough in the fraudulent charity business these days.



pic.twitter.com/ZCLFShZRL4 — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 10, 2024

Not that Eric Trump ever needed to prove his true identity, but thank you for once again confirming that you are never planning to rise above your role as the whiney scammer son of a so-called billionaire.

