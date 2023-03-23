Former President Donald Trump is — to those who may not be aware — a person with a lot going on right now. There is the current 2024 presidential campaign, the multiple court cases swirling and a looming indictment in New York. Trump has been focused on the last of these as of late, and, while his predicted arrest has yet to occur, the man continues to try to shape reality for his benefit.

“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!”

“WHY WON’T BRAGG DROP THIS CASE? EVERYBODY SAYS THERE IS NO CRIME HERE. I DID NOTHING WRONG! IT WAS ALL MADE UP BY A CONVICTED NUT JOB WITH ZERO CREDIBILITY, WHO HAS BEEN DISPUTED BY HIGHLY RESPECTED PROFESSIONALS AT EVERY TURN. BRAGG REFUSES TO STOP DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE TO THE CONTRARY. HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN’T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT. THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL!”

The one-time game show host and airline owner posted the above remarks on his Truth Social account earlier today. For those unfamiliar, the Bragg mentioned is Manhattan or New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the investigation into Trump’s alleged payment to adult star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. It is worth noting Trump’s current lawyer previously said the agreement would be illegal if it could be proven in court and, while Trump may not like the process, it is not akin to experiences those who have been in Nazi Germany, Russia, or China have had in their own lives.

Trump has yet to be placed in a cell and given sleep deprivation torture, nor has he been deprived of food or had his organs harvested against his will. As well, he has also said he injects what he refers to as “truthful hyperbole” into what he does when trying to sell an idea, and we should — when combined with what we all remember from the White House days — maybe take this with a grain of salt.

The grand jury has not yet returned an indictment as of this story’s filing, but may be meeting later today. We will have whatever happens covered, and, while nothing has yet, people are already dreaming of the possibilities with AI drawing programs, as well.