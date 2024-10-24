Gentle reminder that one of Donald Trump’s family members believes there are 81 states

Its sometimes hard to properly grasp the unfathomable idiocy displayed by some of the most powerful people in this country.

Donald Trump has made lowering the bar his political goal, and he’s accomplished the task spectacularly. The standards we used to hold our politicians to have gone completely down the drain over the last near-decade of Trumpian tantrums and conniving conspiracies, and we now find ourselves in a strange new space where the nation’s worst citizens are given the largest platforms. Which leads to mortifying moments from people like Lara Trump, wife of the least-favorite Trump son.

Like the nepo-nimrod he is, Trump has spent the last nine years stacking his cabinet and various high-profile positions in government with greedy goons and his own family members, with absolutely no care for the terrible optics. Unfortunately, the majority of the people he selects couldn’t be less qualified if they tried, and Lara made that fact clear as day in a months-old Newsmax appearance that’s once again underlying the dirt-low expectations of the far-right.

The blonde buffoon unabashedly flaunted the average IQ of the Trump family back in April when she asserted that the MAGA camp has “lawsuits in 81 states” over supposed issues with polling. Wow, all 81 states? That’s incredibly impressive, especially since there aren’t close to that many states in the U.S. of A.

"81 states"



… and these people want to shut down the Department of Education. https://t.co/5CvpB15Vsq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2024

This is something pretty much every kindergarten student is already aware of, but since Lara’s education didn’t quite reach that far, I’ll add some clarity. There are actually 50 states in America, and have been since 1959, when Hawaii joined the Union. There have never, in the entire history of our nation, been more than 50 states, and children literally one-fifth of Trump’s age know that.

And yet, somehow, she seems to be confused as to how many states make up this nation that she has a hand in running. Lara Trump is the recently elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, after all, and — while she clearly got the job due to her last name — she has the potential to make actual impacts on the political stage. That’s a terrifying thought when she doesn’t even know how many states those politics impact.

It also begs the question of which supposed “states” she’s including in her count. Maybe she’s including notoriously red states, like Texas and Florida, multiple times? Or maybe she thinks major U.S. cities are states all their own. She’s even visited the state of Palm Beach, which as we know shares territory with several other states, including Orlando, Tampa, and of course Jacksonville.

Its hard to track the wild ramblings of a mind as empty as that of Trump’s, but her massive airhead moment really drives home how dangerous the Trump camp is. These people want to gut the Department of Education, they want to force the birth of more children onto unwilling mothers, likely so they can be raised to respect all 81 states in this great nation. They want to brainwash all of America into thinking like they do — which is to say, not at all.

