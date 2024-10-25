George Santos finally has more followers than a fan account for rats, but his cringe Diddy admission might change that

What do George Santos and a rat infestation have in common? They are both incredibly hard to make go away. Just when you think you’re finally safe, one of the little buggers skitter across the floor, making everyone crazy annoyed. Well, despite pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft, Santos is squirming his way back in the public eye, making wild claims about Diddy and Kamala Harris. Also, he unfortunately finally caught up with that X account for rats.

We’ll explain. Back in June, Santos went after American royalty: Barbra Streisand. After Queen Babs shared her umbrage with a NY Post about President Joe Biden, Santos resorted to name calling. He said Streisand was a “creature,” and a “vile” one at that. He told her to “crawl back into [her] elitist bubble” and “leave us alone.”

The irony of that seemed to be lost on him, but when you’re a George Santos, you don’t seem to live in a reality that the rest of us do. Regardless, we took great pleasure in pointing out that there was an account for rats called @LegalizeRats that had a lot more followers than he did.

Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. As of this writing, human rat Santos has about 50,000 more followers than the rats themselves. It’s a sad reality that we all have to live in.

It also seems like he’s ready to make his grand comeback. He’s been quite busy on X lately, claiming to have information that on Oct. 25, the “Kamala Harris ship sinks, and you’re going to see all the rats jumping off.” More rat talk! Could he be… projecting?

More on that in a second, but let’s dig into some of this Diddy stuff. Santos also tweeted that he always “always wanted to go to a Diddy party or Jay-Z party” but now he just wants to ask Vice President Harris “what they were like since she’s speculated to have been in attendance.”

Was she? That’s what a lot of MAGA heads want you to believe. There’s even a doctored photo going around. Was this Santos’ supposed huge scoop? Apparently not. Santos now claims that there’s a “massive publication” just sitting on this supposed story but they’re “waiting to clear everything with their legal team.”

He tweeted that he’s putting pressure on the situation but he can’t say what he knows because he “doesn’t have access to the records” and would be “wildly exposed.” You mean more exposed than lying about your whole identity and embezzling money from campaign donors?

Santos seems to be playing the whole MAGA technique of claiming “this is huge” and “everything’s going to change” and then absolutely nothing happens. Oh, the best part is this quote: “I don’t need clicks… I don’t want attention…”

Has there been a more obvious lie in the history of lying? Okay so if you don’t want clicks or attention then why are you doing this?

“I want the truth out there for Americans to see unlock in 2020 when a coverup campaign was run at the behest of Joe Biden with the help of 51 members of the intelligence community, all whom lied and fabricated facts about the Lap Top!”

The laptop? That story from four years ago that Trump tried to use as an October surprise and then a Republican House Oversight committee confirmed that Biden did nothing wrong? That one? Honestly, it must be exhausting to need this much attention. Maybe that rat account will scurry its way back in the lead.

