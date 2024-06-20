George Santos had the nerve to call Barbra Streisand a ‘vile creature’ and all it did was confirm that he has less followers than a fan account for rats

Despite being expelled from Congress over six months ago, former New York representative George Santos continues to hang around like a bad smell. This time he may have gone too far, as he’s lashed out at the legend herself, Barbra Streisand.

Responding to a post on X in which Streisand called out the NY Post for printing lies about Joe Biden, Santos resorts to calling her a “vile creature,” and telling her to “crawl back into [her] elitist bubble.” Remind me again why anyone should care what this guy thinks?

The guy didn’t even last a year in Congress before being kicked out due to the multiple criminal charges brought against him.

Hey you vile creature… are you saying we should believe you over what our eyes are witnessing?



Why don’t you crawl back into your elitist bubble and leave us alone? https://t.co/66eGaniL2j — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) June 18, 2024

His talking about believing what’s in front of our eyes reminds me of another alt-right individual desperately clinging to relevance by trying to appeal to the MAGA crowd: Kevin Sorbo. Thankfully plenty of others were there to defend Streisand pointing out that she is a huge supporter of drag, which Santos loves doing over on Cameo.

So if you haven’t heard, he’s recently made a shift from politics to Cameo, which seems to be his main source of income these days, although he has also been begging for money on X using the site’s tipping feature. And even then, when he asked his followers if they would donate, out of all his supposed “supporters” only a tiny fraction said they would so he’s probably not making that much.

George Santos isn’t as popular as he thinks

Either way, this guy isn’t in a position to be calling anybody a vile creature, I suppose it really does take one to know one. Also, his name-calling is pretty rich coming from a guy who looks like a rat in a suit. In fact, there is literally a fan account for rats that has more followers than Mr. Santos.

Teaching Lucky how to chew into the mic 🎙🐀 pic.twitter.com/bnxDDtiJuQ — Rats (@LegalizeRats) July 27, 2023

The account @LegalizeRats just posts videos of rats and they have 139.1k followers whereas George Santos only has 132.8k. How are you losing to a bunch of rats? To be fair, the rat videos are actually pretty cute which is not a word that can be used to describe Santos.

This all exposes just how much of a failure George is, not only did he fail as a politician when his own party turned on him last year, but he also failed as a grifter, he can’t amass enough support online to sustain him and he’s had to devolve into begging for tips and doing cameos.

It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry for him, almost, but not quite. Maybe once the Cameo money and the X tips have dried up, he could get a job as an extra in the rat musical that Lady Gaga is definitely 100% working on.

