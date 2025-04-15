Governor Josh Shapiro’s actions saved family’s lives during arson attempt

A fire started at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg. Investigators later confirmed it was intentionally set while the Governor, his wife Lori, their four kids, and other relatives were sleeping inside. Thanks to fast action by state troopers and the Harrisburg Fire Department, along with the lucky fact that a stairwell door was closed, the situation didn’t turn much worse.

A closed interior door proved crucial in mitigating the damage and allowing the Governor, his family, and guests to escape unharmed. The fire began early in the morning when Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old man, supposedly climbed over a security fence, smashed a window in the piano room with a hammer, and threw a homemade firebomb inside. He then went into the house, started more fires with other makeshift explosives, and ran away.

Security cameras recorded everything. The fire caused heavy damage to the Governor’s home, burning walls, furniture, and other parts of the house. Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said repairs could cost millions. The NY Post reported that the Chief also noted that if the stairwell door had been left open, the Governor and his family would have been in much greater danger.

Around 2 AM, state troopers banged on the Governor’s bedroom door, waking him and his family. They were all rushed to safety, along with their pets and guests, and no one was hurt. Governor Shapiro later thanked law enforcement and emergency crews for their quick response, saying they likely stopped a much worse disaster.

Cody Balmer was caught later that day and admitted to the crime. He said he hated Governor Shapiro and claimed he would have attacked him with the hammer if he had seen him during the break-in. The exact reason for the attack is still being looked into, but Balmer’s statements point to political motives.

Balmer has been in trouble with the law before. He was convicted of forgery and theft in 2015 and 2016, and he has a pending assault case from 2023, where he allegedly fought with his wife and son. During that incident, Balmer told police he had tried to kill himself by taking pills before the fight happened.

A few days before the fire, Balmer’s family reached out to Penbrook Police and Dauphin County officials, worried about his mental health. They said he had stopped taking his medication and was having a breakdown. At the time, police didn’t think he was an immediate danger. After the fire, his ex-girlfriend also called authorities and identified him as the person responsible.

After his arrest, Balmer was charged with serious crimes, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, and terrorism. He was denied bail and is waiting for a court hearing. Federal charges might also be filed. The investigation is still ongoing, covering what led up to the attack, a review of security at the Governor’s home, and a full assessment of the damage.

