‘He is diseased filth’: Hannibal Lecter breaks his silence on Donald Trump’s continued use of his name

Donald Trump is a strange human (if he even is one). One of the orange lunatic’s most peculiar habits is his continued referencing of Hannibal Lecter. Not only does Trump seem to believe Lecter is a good man, but he also seems to think he’s real.

Most recently, in a rally in North Carolina, while rambling incessantly about immigrants, Trump said the following world salad: “They’re coming from everywhere. They’re coming from all over the world, from prisons and jails, and mental institutions and insane asylums. You know, they go crazy when I say, ‘The late great Hannibal Lecter,’ OK? They say, ‘Why would he mention Hannibal Lecter? He must be cognitively in trouble.’ No no no, these are real stories. Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lamb [sic]. He’s a lovely man. He’d love to have you for dinner.”

Not only has it confused and amused the general sane population, but it has also “appalled” the great Sir Anthony Hopkins himself (sacrilege!).

Well, after one too many namedrops by the weird-haired wazzock, the most famous cannibal of them all has had his say on the matter — and he’s not impressed. In an amusing expletive-filled rant posted in an AI-made video on X, “Lecter” insists he hasn’t given Trump permission to use his name, threatens to eat him, and calls him “diseased filth,” “a person of such low moral character,” and “unworthy to utter my name,” amongst other things.

How did X react to Lecter’s rant?

BREAKING: Hannibal Lecter distances himself from Donald Trump.



pic.twitter.com/axBJDOTiKl — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 25, 2024

The good people of X found the video hilarious. Some of the comments from those people included, “This is hilarious and perfect thank you for sharing,” “We know Hannibal would never want to be close to that,” “Loving this!! Hannibal Lecter is not very happy about Trump using his name. lol” and “Even Hannibal Lecter knows a rancid smell when he gets a whiff!”

One of the more detailed anti-Trump posts in the replies came from a user who said, “Morals that Lecter has which Trump does not: 1. Lecter is willing to face those he disagrees with. He’s not a sniveling coward. 2. Lecter studies and understands his victims. 3. Lecter spares those he considers moral and even helps them. Did I miss any?”

Some of the small smattering of negative responses to the post came from a user who wrote, “Listen to your filthy mouth and you judge him. Your post is a joke,” and another who said, “I think the actor portraying Lecter is one strange guy.” Okay, well his two Oscar Awards for the role would like to disagree.

Trump really doesn’t enjoy being mocked (hey, tangerine terror, if you can’t take it, stop dishing it out like a playground bully). However, he’ll continue to be teased relentlessly for as long as he keeps doing and saying stupid things — and believing Hannibal Lecter is an actual person (and a good one at that) is indeed very, very stupid.

