Heartbroken Donald Trump lashes out at Elon Musk as he prefers a ‘normal person with common sense’ for president

You know those annoying romantic films where a toxic boyfriend refuses to believe that his girlfriend chose someone else over him? Well, looks like Donald Trump is currently in the middle of reenacting one of those in real life as Elon Musk repeating that he voted for Joe Biden in 2020 — a fact he has shared many times — has left the former president’s heart in pieces.

Back in 2022, Musk, who has often supported Trump publicly and even reinstated his Twitter account, tweeted how not just Biden, but also Trump, is “too old” to be president anymore.

“Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk said. “If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign.”

He recently revisited the fact that he didn’t vote for Trump with another biting comment about how he would prefer a “normal person” as America’s president.

“A normal person with common sense and whose values are smack in the middle of the country, you know, just center of the normal distribution. And I think that they would be great. I think we have made maybe being president not that much fun, you know, to be totally frank.”

His comments evidently jarred Trump’s already unhinged psyche as he took to Truth Social to stress how he just refuses to believe Musk chose Biden over him and believes he is saying such things for “mending fences.”

Image via @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

This is not the first time Trump has doubled down on his claim that Musk voted for him. During one of his rallies in July last year, he called Musk a “bulls**t artist” as the latter had previously said he never voted Republican and always picked Democrat candidates. Trump claimed that the Twitter owner confessed to him that he voted for him during the 2016 elections. But this was followed by Musk simply tweeting “Not true.”

Whether Musk ever voted for Trump or not, it is evident that the former president is exceptionally touchy when it comes to the topic. Is that why he is not using his Twitter account? What we thought was an act of dignity over being ousted from the platform is looking more and more like Trump’s way of throwing a tantrum over Musk not confessing his undying love for him.