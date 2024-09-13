‘Here’s the real reason’: Pete Buttigieg unpacks why Donald Trump wants people talking about migrants eating critters

Ever a champion of reason and logical rhetoric amidst the chaos of politics, Mayor Pete has just perfectly encapsulated why Donald Trump would rather spread urban legends of immigrants eating pets than have the conversation steered anywhere near his disastrous administration and all the endless examples of ineptitude that defined it.

It’s a mistake to think of Trump as a populist. The twice-impeached former president has garnered a following not just through spreading misinformation and fear-mongering, but also fallacious deflections and even intentional smokescreens of a controversial nature to deflect from his appalling track record and derail the conversation to the point that instead of addressing the nation’s real problems, we find ourselves discussing something as ridiculous as “immigrants kidnapping and eating people’s dogs and cats.”

There is nothing that Trump truly cares about besides the whims of his own inflated ego. That is why, instead of talking about his plans or giving any concrete idea as to why the people should vote for him, all he’s gone on and on about over the past couple of months are absurd statements ranging from lies about the spiraling number of immigrants in the country, to denying the shrinking crowd sizes of his rallies.

But in case you still have trouble keeping pace with Trump’s strategy to derail everything into a state of absolute lunacy, an environment only he can thrive in, then the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is here to spell it out for us in a way so self-evident that it brooks no further arguments.

“This is a strategy, and there’s even more to it than demonizing immigrants, though that’s obviously part of what he’s doing,” he told CNN. “This is a strategy to get us talking about the latest crazy thing that he did, whatever urban legend he amplifies. Right now, it’s about people eating cats or geese or whatever. Because he cannot afford for us to be talking about his record. He doesn’t want us talking about the fact that we lost manufacturing jobs on his watch even before Covid. He doesn’t want us talking about the fact that his main economic policy promise he actually kept was to cut taxes for the rich.”

Buttigieg continues by saying: “What he wants us talking about is whatever crazy nonsense he can thrust into the center of the internet and media conversation.” Boom. Mic dropped. Never had I seen anyone so eloquently sum up what has infuriated me most about Donald Trump over the past decade in as few sentences.

And if you don’t believe it, just wait a few weeks to see what other crazy, unbelievable rhetoric Donald Trump will come up with next, all in a desperate attempt to retain a smidgen of his former relevancy in the world of politics.

