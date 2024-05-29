How does Dennis Quaid feel about Donald Trump? His Piers Morgan interview, explained

Dennis Quaid sounded off in a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview released Tuesday, May 28, about his feelings for Donald Trump and whether or not he’ll vote for him in the 2024 election. Quaid is set to play conservative icon, Ronald Reagan, so what Quaid said should come as no surprise.

In the Morgan interview, Quaid admitted he voted for Trump in 2016, but in 2020, he had some reservations. “I found myself going, ‘Oh, please don’t do that. Please don’t say that.’ … [T]hese things that come out of his mouth. But, as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did,” The Long Game actor said.

As far as the Biden administration in areas of foreign policy, Quaid added, “[W]e’re trying to be everybody’s friend and pal … [T]here’s some evil people and bad actors in this world.” So when it comes time to vote in November, “I’m gonna vote for [Trump],” Quaid said.

The justice system has been weaponized, Quaid said

Quaid, who has called himself an Independent and said he has voted for Democrats and Republicans, told Morgan he might not vote for Trump if not for the ongoing court cases against the former president. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until — what I saw is more than politics. I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution,” Quaid said.

When Quaid’s Morgan interview was released, Trump faced 88 felony charges, and four indictments at the state and federal level. Trump is also the only former president to undergo a criminal trial on charges related to hush money paid to former adult movie star, Stormy Daniels.

Referring to the Daniels-related trial, the Lawmen: Bass Reeves star added, ” … [W]hat is the crime? I still can’t figure it out.” (Trump is on trial for falsifying business records to cover up the Daniels payments.)

Still, Quaid said, “Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world. And they haven’t been able to really get him on anything.” The day after Quaid’s Morgan interview was released, the jury began deliberations in the hush money trial, so we’ll see how long that lasts.

Trump’s may be an a**hole, but he’s Quaid’s a**hole

Trump’s sense of humor about kangaroo courts, corrupt judges and fake accusations speaks to me. Never publicly con a popular man with a sense of humor! #MAGA — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) May 26, 2024 via Randy Quaid/X

Quaid also told Piers Morgan he doesn’t have to like Trump to vote for him. “[P]eople might call him an a**hole, but he’s my a**hole,” Quaid said — quite an endorsement. “I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about. And I do believe that to be true and sincere,” Quaid added.

Quaid stayed mum on perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s legacy, instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capitol to overturn the 2020 election — but hey, according to Quaid, maybe never having an election again is worth Trump’s American tough-guy foreign policy.

In fairness, Quaid did offer an olive branch to Biden supporters and never-Trumpers when he said,

… Now I’m really going to get some blowback. But that’s the way I feel. And then at the same time, to everybody who is going to vote for Biden, I mean, I hope we, you know, we can all learn to have a conversation about you know, where we are as Americans, that we all live in the same country. And it doesn’t have to be the end of the world whoever is elected.” via The Hill

Generous, Dennis, and easy to say as a rich white male Hollywood actor. In any case, Dennis’ brother, Randy Quaid, is an outspoken MAGA supporter, so Trump-o-philia seems to run in Quaid’s family. Dennis’ Reagan biopic, Reagan, comes out Aug. 30, 2024, in theaters.

