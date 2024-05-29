Dennis Quaid, Piers Morgan, Donald Trump
Images via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube/Wiki Commons
Category:
Politics

How does Dennis Quaid feel about Donald Trump? His Piers Morgan interview, explained

You can't spell Quaid without M-A-G-A, it seems
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 29, 2024 04:17 pm

Dennis Quaid sounded off in a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview released Tuesday, May 28, about his feelings for Donald Trump and whether or not he’ll vote for him in the 2024 election. Quaid is set to play conservative icon, Ronald Reagan, so what Quaid said should come as no surprise.

Recommended Videos

In the Morgan interview, Quaid admitted he voted for Trump in 2016, but in 2020, he had some reservations. “I found myself going, ‘Oh, please don’t do that. Please don’t say that.’ … [T]hese things that come out of his mouth. But, as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did,” The Long Game actor said.

As far as the Biden administration in areas of foreign policy, Quaid added, “[W]e’re trying to be everybody’s friend and pal … [T]here’s some evil people and bad actors in this world.” So when it comes time to vote in November, “I’m gonna vote for [Trump],” Quaid said.

The justice system has been weaponized, Quaid said

via Piers Morgan/YouTube

Quaid, who has called himself an Independent and said he has voted for Democrats and Republicans, told Morgan he might not vote for Trump if not for the ongoing court cases against the former president. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until — what I saw is more than politics. I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution,” Quaid said.

When Quaid’s Morgan interview was released, Trump faced 88 felony charges, and four indictments at the state and federal level. Trump is also the only former president to undergo a criminal trial on charges related to hush money paid to former adult movie star, Stormy Daniels.

Referring to the Daniels-related trial, the Lawmen: Bass Reeves star added, ” … [W]hat is the crime? I still can’t figure it out.” (Trump is on trial for falsifying business records to cover up the Daniels payments.)

Still, Quaid said, “Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world. And they haven’t been able to really get him on anything.” The day after Quaid’s Morgan interview was released, the jury began deliberations in the hush money trial, so we’ll see how long that lasts.

Trump’s may be an a**hole, but he’s Quaid’s a**hole

via Randy Quaid/X

Quaid also told Piers Morgan he doesn’t have to like Trump to vote for him. “[P]eople might call him an a**hole, but he’s my a**hole,” Quaid said — quite an endorsement. “I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about. And I do believe that to be true and sincere,” Quaid added.

Quaid stayed mum on perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s legacy, instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capitol to overturn the 2020 election — but hey, according to Quaid, maybe never having an election again is worth Trump’s American tough-guy foreign policy.

In fairness, Quaid did offer an olive branch to Biden supporters and never-Trumpers when he said,

… Now I’m really going to get some blowback. But that’s the way I feel. And then at the same time, to everybody who is going to vote for Biden, I mean, I hope we, you know, we can all learn to have a conversation about you know, where we are as Americans, that we all live in the same country. And it doesn’t have to be the end of the world whoever is elected.”

via The Hill

Generous, Dennis, and easy to say as a rich white male Hollywood actor. In any case, Dennis’ brother, Randy Quaid, is an outspoken MAGA supporter, so Trump-o-philia seems to run in Quaid’s family. Dennis’ Reagan biopic, Reagan, comes out Aug. 30, 2024, in theaters.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Mother Teresa could not beat those charges’: Has deflated Donald Trump finally admitted hush money trial defeat?
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Mother Teresa could not beat those charges’: Has deflated Donald Trump finally admitted hush money trial defeat?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘I cannot wait for the day that we win, we will, we’re white’: Yep, Eric Trump really just said that out loud
Eric Trump speaks at a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court in May 2024
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘I cannot wait for the day that we win, we will, we’re white’: Yep, Eric Trump really just said that out loud
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 29, 2024
Read Article What happened to Robert De Niro?
Actor Robert De Niro departs after speaking to the media in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments begin in former U.S. President Trump's hush money trial. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Category: Politics
Politics
What happened to Robert De Niro?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘How very Russian of you’: Never-ending nightmare Marjorie Taylor Greene says allowing Democrats to vote is a ‘big mistake’
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘How very Russian of you’: Never-ending nightmare Marjorie Taylor Greene says allowing Democrats to vote is a ‘big mistake’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 29, 2024
Read Article Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, DC/Robert De Niro attends "A Bronx Tale" screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Mother Teresa could not beat those charges’: Has deflated Donald Trump finally admitted hush money trial defeat?
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Mother Teresa could not beat those charges’: Has deflated Donald Trump finally admitted hush money trial defeat?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘I cannot wait for the day that we win, we will, we’re white’: Yep, Eric Trump really just said that out loud
Eric Trump speaks at a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court in May 2024
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘I cannot wait for the day that we win, we will, we’re white’: Yep, Eric Trump really just said that out loud
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 29, 2024
Read Article What happened to Robert De Niro?
Actor Robert De Niro departs after speaking to the media in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments begin in former U.S. President Trump's hush money trial. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Category: Politics
Politics
What happened to Robert De Niro?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘How very Russian of you’: Never-ending nightmare Marjorie Taylor Greene says allowing Democrats to vote is a ‘big mistake’
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘How very Russian of you’: Never-ending nightmare Marjorie Taylor Greene says allowing Democrats to vote is a ‘big mistake’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 29, 2024
Read Article Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, DC/Robert De Niro attends "A Bronx Tale" screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.