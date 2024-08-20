How many kids does Joe Biden have?

President Joe Biden gave an emotional farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night that had the audience screaming “Thank you, Joe” by the end. He was introduced to the stage by his wife and daughter, Jill and Ashley Biden. Biden has always been a family man, and has children from his two marriages. They all have varying degrees of popularity, and have often been in the public eye.

Joseph Robinette (Beau) Biden

Beau Biden was Joe Biden’s first son. He was born in February, 1969, and died due to brain cancer in May, 2015. Beau was born from his first marriage to Neilia Hunter Biden, who died in a car crash alongside his first daughter Naomi. Both Beau Biden and his brother Hunter Biden were in the accident but survived.

Beau Biden attended the University of Pennsylvania and went on to Syracuse University College of Law afterwards, following his father’s footsteps. He joined the National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2008 where he served for a year. He was also involved in politics and worked at the U.S. Department of Justice and the Attorney’s Office. In 2006, he became the Attorney General of Delaware and served two terms. He also campaigned with his father during his 2008 vice presidential campaign. He was married to Hallie Olivere and had two children, Natalie and Robert Biden II.

Robert Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is the second son of Joe and Nelia Biden, and was born in February 1970. He attended Georgetown University and Yale Law School. After law school, Hunter began working at MBNA America, a bank holding company, which was slightly controversial because the company had donated heavily to his father’s political campaigns.

He has worked in many fields since then, mostly relating to business. He also worked at the Department of Commerce for a while and was on the board of directors for Amtrak in 2006. Additionally, he also worked as a lobbyist, a job that his father frowned upon, and has founded and co-founded multiple investment companies and businesses.

Hunter Biden has been at the center of multiple controversies, such as when his laptop was found and investigated for some questionable files as well as investigations into his business in Ukraine. In his memoir, Beautiful Things, he detailed his lifelong struggle with alcohol and drug abuse. He was also allegedly among the names revealed to be registered with Ashley Madison, the dating site for extramarital affairs.

In 2023, he was charged with failing to pay his taxes as well as illegal possession of a firearm. He pled not guilty to the misdemeanor charges relating to his taxes but was later indicted on three counts of possession of a firearm. He was convicted of those charges in June 2024.

Hunter Biden was married to Kathleen Buhle for 24 years and they have three daughters, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy Biden. He has a fourth daughter with Lunden Alexis Roberts named Navy Joan Roberts, of whom he first denied paternity. A DNA test revealed that she was indeed his daughter, and he and Roberts engaged in a lengthy legal battle over child support payments. He is now married to South African filmmaker, Melissa Cohen, and has a son with her named Beau Biden.

Naomi Biden

Naomi Biden was the third child of Joe and Nelia Biden, born in November 1971. She was only a year old when she died in the same accident that killed her mother and injured her two brothers. Hunter Biden named one of his daughters Naomi in honor of his sister.

Ashley Blazer Biden

Ashley Biden is the only child of Joe Biden and his second wife Jill Biden. She was born in June 1981 and attended Tulane University and University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice. She is a social worker, and has dedicated her life to working with communities and demographics that need assistance. Ashley worked with the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families for 15 years and was the executive director at the Delaware Center for Justice for 5 years.

In 2017, she launched an ethical fashion brand called the Livelihood Collection and collaborated with the Gilt Groupe to raise $30,000. She has continuously donated profits from the brand to various organizations and causes for communities in need. She has also participated in her father’s political campaigns, speaking at conventions and endorsing him. She is married to physician Howard Krein.

