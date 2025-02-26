How old was Monica Lewinsky when she was involved with Bill Clinton?

Mozart wrote his first symphony at just 8 years old, Joan of Arc became a prolific leader at the age of 17, and Samuel L. Jackson had career breakthrough success at 42. Those are undoubtedly all mighty accomplishments, and yet society would much rather focus on the age of former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

More specifically, a large portion of the U.S. population has remained obsessed with the scandal involving Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton since the news initially broke and captivated mainstream media back in the late 1990s. Since then, a whirlwind of questions have plagued Lewinsky throughout her career, but despite the high-profile affair, she has since created a brand of wealth and success for herself.

A fair number of questions regarding the sexual relationship were mainly pointed at Clinton at the time, who was and still is married to Hillary Clinton, with many wondering whether or not the collective political powerhouse would remain married to each other in the aftermath of the scandal. On the other hand, other political commentators and members of the press centered attention around Lewinsky and the undeniable age gap between the two.

So, how old was Lewinsky when she was involved with Clinton?

At the time of their affair, Lewinsky was just 22 years old, while President Clinton, during the height of his presidency, was 49 years old, making the age gap between the pair reach 27 years. The affair memorably took place during the late ‘90s, lasting from 1995 to 1997, a secret dalliance lasting for 18 months.

Upon the scandal reaching the press, Clinton initially denied the claims, maintaining his innocence in an address to the media and insisting that he did not have sexual relations with Lewinsky while she was employed as a White House intern. This, of course, was a blatant fabrication, for which Clinton was eventually impeached. However, perjury charges were soon dropped, and the world kept spinning on its axis, but the U.S. population was undeniably shocked at the whole ordeal.

Flash forward to now, and Lewinsky is unapologetically thriving, having just completed a TED Talk in which she discussed the importance of being peaceful online and making attempts to lower the rise of bullying. So while Lewinsky might have made a colossal mistake in her early twenties, she has no doubt reflected on the situation and chose to rise from her mistakes — a lesson that a certain Commander-in-Chief right now could benefit from learning.

