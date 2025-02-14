I did not have Michelle Obama being compared to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the United States’ 26th secretary of health and human services on Feb. 13, 2025, leading the nation one step closer to dystopia.

Few people expected Kennedy’s confirmation to fail, given the broad support he’s pulled from President Donald Trump and his harebrained harem, but his confirmation is none-the-less sending a tremor of terror through the American public. This is the man who’s supposed to be in charge of our national heath? God save us all.

There are myriad reasons behind the rampant pushback against Kennedy’s new role, but it’s largely the dangerous narratives he’s supported in the past. Kennedy is known for undermining public confidence in vaccines — something more than 17,000 doctors pointed out in a letter to Congress — he’s completely unqualified for his new position, and he’s a known conspiracy theorist. He also has a worm-munched brain, and he’s known for beheading whales and eating bears, so there’s that.

Kennedy has aged like deli meat on the side of a Texas highway over his 71 years on this Earth, and most of America would like to avoid a similar fate. Which is why so many of us were baffled to hear some actually good ideas trickle out of Kennedy on his first day in office — but man, do those policies sound familiar.

In some of his first moves as HHS secretary, Kennedy intends to address both food stamps and school lunches, noting in an interview that “we shouldn’t be subsidizing people to eat poison.” The man actually makes a good point where school lunches — which are newly at risk under Trump — are concerned, but he’s echoing a far more competent leader from administrations past.

Kennedy and his fanclub may think the man is doing something original, but Michelle Obama did it first. The former first lady made it one of her primary goals, during her husband’s two terms, to improve health among American children, and she launched the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, a decade and a half before Kennedy stepped into office.

When an Obama was doing it, those efforts to keep our children healthy were slammed as too expensive, too socialist, and simply too much. Republicans were adamantly against her efforts, and broadly claimed that they would never work.

And yet here they are, 15 years later, championing a man who’s making Obama’s old aims his new platform. Apparently they just needed a white guy to back it before they could jump on board, something Americans were more than happy to point out.

One observant social media user openly pondered if anyone else remembers “that time when Michelle Obama said that school lunches should have broccoli, and people should eat healthier in general and conservatives acted like she was an anti-American monster trying to destroy Christianity and western society?”

Hey,



Do you remember that time when Michelle Obama said that school lunches should have broccoli, and people should eat healthier in general and conservatives acted like she was an anti-American monster trying to destroy Christianity and western society?



Do you remember that? https://t.co/IqrL9VDGC2 pic.twitter.com/GIWJkMtDE3 — Ben Uticone (@BenUticone) February 14, 2025

The people cheering for RFK Jr to make America healthy again are the same people who wanted to lynch Michelle Obama for daring to make school lunch nutritious.



Y'all have fun with Captain Brainworm. Don't forget your raw milk! — Raven Cain ☪️🦋🪷 الله أكبر (@llamalaikum) February 13, 2025

Republicans hated Michelle Obama for improving school lunches as the "nanny state."



But when a crazy white dude drug addict says he'll do it, Republicans are excited.



Gosh, I wonder why they've responded differently? https://t.co/uSLcaq8GMA pic.twitter.com/kQfIyCU9AP — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) February 14, 2025

At the end of the day, Kennedy’s aim to make school lunches more nutritious and healthful is a very good thing. Its something we should support, and we will support — far more than any Republican ever supported Michelle Obama. Because at the end of the day most of us will take the good where we can get it, even if comes with its own fair share of bad.

