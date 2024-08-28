‘I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left’: Totally calm convicted felon DONALD TRUMP reveals when he’ll debate KAMALA HARRIS on ‘ABC FAKE NEWS’ 

Just two days after hinting he might ghost the presidential debate stage, the disgraced ex-president and convicted felon, has begrudgingly emerged from his gold-plated hidey-hole and flip-flopped on his earlier decision.

In a characteristically unhinged rant on Truth Social, Donald Trump confirmed his participation, declaring, “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris.” He couldn’t help but take a swipe at ABC News, branding them the “most unfair newscaster in the business,” and dubbing his rival “Comrade Kamala Harris.”

Image via Truth Social @realDonaldTrump

Previously, after Joe Biden handed over the baton to Harris, Trump, who once boasted of debating “anywhere, anyplace,” began a clumsy ballet of dodging his debate commitments. He had vowed to storm out of the slated September 10 showdown, whining incessantly about the format and the alleged bias of the moderators. This, despite the fact that Jake Tapper, CNN’s star anchor who moderated the last presidential debate alongside Dana Bash, had given Trump a free pass to spout falsehoods without even a gentle tap on the wrist or a quick fact-check.

For the debate with Harris, Trump had demanded that the candidates’ microphones be muted when it wasn’t their turn to speak, perhaps realizing that his tendency to veer off-topic and make false statements could be his undoing. Why the sudden change of heart, one might wonder? Maybe his fragile ego couldn’t bear the thought of Harris basking in the spotlight alone. Or maybe the Cheeto-snorting addict couldn’t resist the temptation of another primetime TV appearance, even if it meant subjecting himself to the “fake news” media he so despises. The truth lies somewhere in between.

The rules for the September 10th debate are set to be similar to the last CNN debate, with muted mics and no studio audience. Trump also claimed on Truth Social that Harris had declined a September 4th interview on Fox News, but that he would keep the date open in case she changed her mind. He also tantalizingly dangled the prospect of another debate with NBC News, alleging that the Harris camp had again coldly rebuffed the offer. It’s a tried-and-true Trump tactic – sowing chaos and confusion while painting himself as the benevolent savior.

As it stands, the September 10th confrontation remains the sole agreed-upon rendezvous between the two contenders. The debate obviously won’t save his dwindling popularity, if the recent Democratic National Convention is any indication. The DNC mercilessly obliterated the Republican National Convention’s viewership by a staggering 15%. The New York Times reports that Harris has surged ahead, commanding a formidable 49% lead, with the chest-thumping smug-face overlord trailing behind by a humiliating 3% margin. With any luck, the September 10 debate will be the final nail in the coffin for the Trump circus.

