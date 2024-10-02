‘I just want to make sure everyone knows’: Mary Trump announces who she’s voting for following the Walz/Vance debate

The rather civilized debate between prospective vice presidents Tim Walz and JD Vance was more satisfying and deliberative to sit through than the one their senior counterparts held a while back, but according to one of Donald Trump’s close family members, one of them clearly came out on top.

Tim Walz only had to reiterate Kamala Harris’s points from the last debate a month ago, while JD Vance came in with the hope of redeeming Trump’s disastrous and incomprehensive performance. Both candidates reaffirmed the United States’ conviction to defend Israel against the Iranian-led “axis of resistance,” but where they didn’t see eye to eye, to the surprise of no one, was on matters of domestic policy. JD Vance frothed about open borders and dangerous immigrants, while Walz brought the conversation around to extremist far-right dangers and the matter of the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Of course, as the old saying goes, nothing that either party could say at this point will change anyone’s vote, but it might still be important to see where some stand. Take Trump’s own niece Mary L. Trump, for instance, who is letting people know that “this Trump is voting for Harris-Walz.”

Psychologist and author Mary Trump, took to her X account following the Walz/Vance debate to endorse Kamala Harris in the forthcoming election.

I just want to make sure everyone knows that this Trump is voting for Harris-Walz. #WinningWithWalz — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 2, 2024

Mary has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s policies since his election in 2016. Her uncle’s unhinged far-right policies pushed Mary towards therapy and even ketamine treatment, something she has underlined in her new book, Who Could Ever Love You: A Family Memoir.

“I’m here because five years ago, I lost control of my life,” Mary Trump writes on seeking therapy in her memoirs, per The Guardian. “I’m here because the world has fallen away and I don’t know how to find my way back. I’m here because Donald Trump is my uncle.”

Mary’s first book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, became a critically-accaimed best-seller in 2020 just as Trump was seeking re-election, and now, she’s back to shed more light on how her uncle would tyrannize the whole world to serve his egotistic ends.

And she’s not the only Trump in the dysfunctional family to stand up against this orange bully. Only a little while ago, one of Trump’s nephews, Fred Trump, endorsed Kamala Harris and explained why she’s the best choice for president of the United States. Mary and Fred have both revealed at length why they think Trump is a racist and a fascist, with the latter detailing a particularly harrowing experience where the convicted former president told him his disabled son should die. Was it ever more vital to disown the wannabe tyrant and get rid of his tired rhetoric?

