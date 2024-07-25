‘I probably shouldn’t have said that’: Joe Biden savagely burns Donald Trump by revealing where all that injected bleach went

Fresh off President Joe Biden‘s sincere and moving national address, explaining his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election, a clip resurfaced from back in April, proving the ol’ grandpa still has some fire left in him.

Democratic party strategist Keith Edwards shared footage of then-candidate Biden, speaking at the NABTU (North American Building Trades Union) conference in D.C. In it, Biden recalls one of President Trump‘s most infamous gaffes while president, when Trump suggested people should inject bleach in their veins to treat a COVID-19 infection.

‘It all went to his hair’

Joe Biden is out of f*cks to givepic.twitter.com/cUl620k0Ea — Keith Edwards 🥥🌴 (@keithedwards) July 24, 2024 via Keith Edwards/X

To not spread misinformation, we’ll note that Trump never exactly recommended people inject bleach in their veins, but still, Biden’s punchline is worth the setup: “He missed, it all went to his hair,” Biden said, to laughter and applause. “I shouldn’t have said that,” Biden added, with a rakish grim.

In Biden’s defense, he says Trump “suggested” people inject bleach, which when you look at Trump’s words, is pretty accurate. Here’s what Trump said:

And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.” via the Austin American-Statesman

Trump meant sterilizing a surface, not injecting disinfectant, he later clarified. In any case, Biden made the joke before he dropped out, but we agree with Edwards’ caption “Joe Biden is out of f*cks to give.”

Here’s hoping we see more of this for the remainder of Biden’s term, and as he supports Kamala Harris’ campaign.

