Image Credit: Disney
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Images via Wiki Commons
Politics

‘I probably shouldn’t have said that’: Joe Biden savagely burns Donald Trump by revealing where all that injected bleach went

Could Biden have a career in standup comedy when he leaves the presidency?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
Published: Jul 25, 2024 12:27 pm

Fresh off President Joe Biden‘s sincere and moving national address, explaining his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election, a clip resurfaced from back in April, proving the ol’ grandpa still has some fire left in him.

Democratic party strategist Keith Edwards shared footage of then-candidate Biden, speaking at the NABTU (North American Building Trades Union) conference in D.C. In it, Biden recalls one of President Trump‘s most infamous gaffes while president, when Trump suggested people should inject bleach in their veins to treat a COVID-19 infection.

‘It all went to his hair’

via Keith Edwards/X

To not spread misinformation, we’ll note that Trump never exactly recommended people inject bleach in their veins, but still, Biden’s punchline is worth the setup: “He missed, it all went to his hair,” Biden said, to laughter and applause. “I shouldn’t have said that,” Biden added, with a rakish grim.

In Biden’s defense, he says Trump “suggested” people inject bleach, which when you look at Trump’s words, is pretty accurate. Here’s what Trump said:

And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

via the Austin American-Statesman

Trump meant sterilizing a surface, not injecting disinfectant, he later clarified. In any case, Biden made the joke before he dropped out, but we agree with Edwards’ caption “Joe Biden is out of f*cks to give.”

Here’s hoping we see more of this for the remainder of Biden’s term, and as he supports Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.