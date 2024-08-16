‘I’m so here for his golden retriever energy’: Unlike Donald Dump and his ever-distant wife, Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman actually like each other

This November, Kamala Harris could become the first woman — not to mention the first Black woman, and the first South Asian woman — to be elected president of the United States. Let’s not make this historic opportunity all about men, but this also raises the possibility of the first First Husband in history, Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff, who Harris married in 2014, already holds the distinction of Second Gentleman, or the first husband of a female vice president. And even then, after many years with Donald and Melania Trump‘s inscrutable marital “situationship” — in which it’s never been clear if the former president and the former First Lady even like each other — Emhoff and Harris’ positive couple energy has been a welcome change.

On that note, Harris and Emhoff shared their meet-cute story on CBS Sunday Morning with host Jane Pauley and on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. In excerpts from those interviews shared on TikTok, it’s not only clear that the current Vice President and her husband truly love each other, but also that Emhoff’s “golden retriever energy” will make him a great First Husband — or rather, “First Doug,” like one comment said.

“Wife Guy” for the win

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s love story has been told several times, notably in Harris’ The Truths We Hold. Harris and Emhoff met in 2013 and were set up by a friend. Harris was warned not to overthink it, and Emhoff left an awkward voice message, sure he’d blown his chances. Still, the couple went on a blind date and hit it off. The next year, they got married.

“There was no pretense or posing with Doug, no arrogance or boasting,” Harris wrote in her book, describing Emhoff’s energy. “He seemed so genuinely comfortable with himself. It’s part of why I liked him immediately.” As the couple retell their story on CBS Sunday Morning and Colbert, those Emhoff traits shine through, proving even if Harris was a “childless cat lady,” he’d support her, anyway.

That quality was noticed in the comments section: “this is so cute. also a more modern love story than any other presidential couple,” one comment said. “You see, THATS what a couple who loves each other actually looks like,” another added — don’t miss the moment when Harris admits she replays that “awkward” first voicemail Emhoff left each year on their anniversary.

