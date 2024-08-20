Image Credit: Disney
Is Ashley Biden married?

Does the president's youngest daughter have a husband and who is he?
Published: Aug 20, 2024

Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, 43-year-old Ashley Biden, has long been known as a private person who avoids the public eye. However, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, she introduced her father before he spoke at the Democratic National Convention that evening.

Ashley’s busy professional life involves being a social worker, activist, and fashion designer. From 2014 until 2019, she served as the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice. She advocates for several causes, including women’s rights, social justice, and animal rights, and those values are reflected in her ethical fashion brand, Livelihood.

But what about her private life? Is Ashley Biden married? And, if so, who is her husband?

Well, the answers to the latter two questions are “yes” and “Howard Krein.” So what do we know about Mr. Ashley Biden?

Who is Howard Krein?

As per The US Sun, Howard David Krein, PhD, MD, is an otolaryngologist, plastic surgeon, and business executive. He married Ashley Biden in June 2012 in a Catholic-Jewish interfaith ceremony at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Greenville, Delaware (as per People).

Born in 1966 or 1967 (making him 14 or 15 years older than his wife) in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Krein is a professor of otolaryngology at Thomas Jefferson University, a founding partner and co-director of the Facial Aesthetic and Reconstructive Center at the university’s hospital, and the chief medical officer at the venture capital and health technology firm StartUp Health. According to his profile on Thomas Jefferson University’s website, he was educated at Rutgers University, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and Thomas Jefferson University).

His involvement with the Biden family extends beyond his relationship with Ashley. From 2017 until 2019, he served on the Biden Cancer Initiative’s board of directors and he advised Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign in an unofficial role on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krein has no children with Ashley Biden or from any previous relationships and is reputed to have a net worth between $4 million and $6 million.

