Is Donald Trump Christian or is religion, like, not his thing?

On the surface, Donald Trump appears to be the greatest champion Christianity has had in a long time, but is there any evidence to prove that he’s actually even held a Bible in his life outside of courtrooms?

With tens of millions of practicing Evangelicals, it’s safe to assert that the United States is one of the more religious and conservative countries in our post-modern world. Over time and over the course of many shiftings of power dynamics in politics, most of these ring-wing Evangelicals have found themselves in the Republican camp, with fundamentalist values from the good book often being co-opted by representatives and senators and legislators to serve their own agendas, whether they truly adhere to principal Christian doctrines or not.

And so, in a world where the very theocracy, which was shunned by the developed world, ever so slowly worms its way back to the ideological and socioeconomic backdrop of governance, the emergence of figures like Donald Trump is anticipated, if not downright inevitable. People who say all the right things to gather the support of a crowd who feel like they’ve been left behind, just to immediately switch sides and even betray those values when it’s convenient. (The controversy surrounding the H-1B visa and Trump’s hypocritical stance should tell you all you need to know about Trump’s unhinged populism.)

But for the sake of the argument, let’s assume that Trump is speaking earnestly when he addresses his Christian following — which, uncoincidentally, comprises most of the MAGA camp. Is Trump really a practicing Christian? Or is he, similar to most other things in his life, only weaponizing religion to get what he wants?

Is Donald Trump Christian, or is he only pretending?

During the 2016 presidential race, Trump became closely entangled with many Evangelical leaders who began to campaign for him and slowly cultivated the savior narrative. Over the years, that religious fervency has spiraled almost out of control, despite the fact that Trump’s whole history, from the days of being a ruthless business mogul to his scandal-ridden presidency — for which he’s been convicted of a dozen crimes — doesn’t exactly paint a very Christian-like picture.

No, it’s safe to say that as far as his track record is concerned, Trump is not exactly what you’d call a pious symbol of religiosity. That has never given any cause for concern to his Evangelical sycophants, however. Only recently, one of the best-known Evangelical leaders, Franklin Graham, basically said that Trump has been chosen by God to lead this country. “The bullet that went through his ear missed his brain by a millimeter, and his head turned just at the last second when the gun was fired,” he said of the failed attempt on Trump’s life. “I believe that God turned his head and saved his life.”

According to Pew, two-thirds of American evangelicals support Trump, though most don’t believe that the president-elect himself is very religious.

Trump initially claimed to be a Presbyterian, but he changed that in 2020 to strengthen his ties to evangelical movements in the country. “Though I was confirmed at a Presbyterian church as a child, I now consider myself to be a non-denominational Christian,” he said in 2020, perhaps in a desperate bid to attract more religious fervor for his campaign.

The strangest thing Donald Trump has done in the name of religion came earlier this year when he tried to sell the so-called “Trump Bible,” though that ended up garnering a lot of controversy from Christians around the world.

While all these facts, contradicting or otherwise, speak for themselves, perhaps everyone should judge Trump’s true religiosity for themselves. Is Trump a practicing evangelical upholding Christian values? I can’t say for certain, but he sure likes you to think that he is.

