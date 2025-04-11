Oop, Elizabeth Warren is investigating Trump for corruption and Adam Schiff has questions about insider trading

Elizabeth Warren is demanding answers from Donald Trump amid the president’s on-again, off-again tariff policies and resulting allegations of market manipulation.

In case you missed it, the White House is being accused by Warren and other prominent Democrats of enabling unlawful stock market gains as a result of Trump’s tariff brinkmanship, which saw him introduce sweeping tariffs on trading partners across the world before abruptly reverting or temporarily pausing them less than 24 hours later. The entire ordeal sent global asset prices into a whirlwind, meaning anyone with advanced knowledge of Trump’s plans stood to make considerable gains on the market.

I'm calling for an investigation into whether President Trump manipulated the market to benefit his Wall Street donors—all while working people and small businesses paid the price.



Did Trump help insiders cash in on his tariff flip-flopping? It sure looks like corruption. pic.twitter.com/5QZ1X5YOpz — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 9, 2025

The whole thing reeks of market manipulation and insider trading, which is exactly what Warren is seeking to investigate. “I’m calling for an investigation into whether President Trump manipulated the market to benefit his Wall Street donors — all while working people and small businesses paid the price,” Warren wrote in a post on X, adding that Trump’s “tariff flip-flopping… sure looks like corruption.” Of particular interest to Warren’s investigation are multiple social media posts shared by the President amid the uncertainty of the market due to his flip-flopping.

One such post, shared on Truth Social, saw Trump suggest prior to his tariff reversal that “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY.” All of it smells a little too fishy for Warren, who said while calling for an official investigation in Congress that “Americans need to know whether President Trump or anyone in his administration manipulated the market to benefit their donors.” She’s not the only Democrat calling foul play. For his part, California representative Adam Schiff took to X to likewise call for an investigation, addressing a letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

BREAKING: I’m demanding answers from the White House and Office of Government Ethics about whether anyone in the Trump family or administration profited off of this tariff chaos through insider trading: pic.twitter.com/GkGl4XZ7NO — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 10, 2025

The politician said he was “demanding answers from the White House… about whether anyone in the Trump family or administration profited off of this tariff chaos through insider trading.” Elsewhere, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likewise expressed suspicion around Trump’s tariff U-turn, writing on X that “it’s time to ban insider trading in Congress” and demanding “any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours” to “disclose that now.” The results of Warren’s probe are not yet known, but it’s not the first time the Democrat has attempted to hold the Trump administration accountable.

Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now.



I’ve been hearing some interesting chatter on the floor.



Disclosure deadline is May 15th. We’re about to learn a few things.



It’s time to ban insider trading in Congress. https://t.co/YBKMGbraAu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2025

Earlier this year, Warren was among those to call for an investigation into the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, particularly probing whether its mass firings across government were warranted or even lawful. Elsewhere, Warren was perhaps the fiercest opponent of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, during his confirmation hearings. At this point, Trump is delivering so many questionable manoeuvres — from DOGE to the economy and beyond — that it’s almost hard to keep up, which is why voices like Warren’s are critical in ensuring the administration remains in line.

