Is Donald Trump ending dual citizenship?

​Since Donald Trump reentered office, there has been a lot of talk about abolishing dual citizenship, what dual citizenship means, and how, if it were to end, that might affect the country. Here’s a closer look at what — if anything — Trump can do to revoke what’s protected in the U.S. Constitution, and how the recently proposed “Dual Citizenship Disclosure Act” might change the situation.

All that said, as of April 1, 2025, Trump has not implemented any policies to end dual citizenship for U.S. citizens. However, his administration has introduced measures that could impact citizenship and voting rights, such as on January 20, 2025, when President Trump signed Executive Order 14160, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.”

This controversial order seeks to reinterpret the Fourteenth Amendment to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are either unlawfully present or in the country temporarily. The order has faced multiple legal challenges and has been blocked by several federal judges.

Could Donald Trump end dual citizenship? And why would he want to?

So as we’ve covered, Donald Trump, or any U.S. president, cannot unilaterally end dual citizenship, no matter who many times he writes on Truth Social that’s what he plans to do. The concept of dual citizenship is primarily determined by U.S. law and international agreements, and changing it would require congressional action or a constitutional amendment.

Furthermore, dual citizenship is protected in the Constitution, and that means there can be no U.S. laws prohibiting dual citizenship, so Trump’s efforts to revoke dual citizenship status are further hindered. While some politicians have expressed concerns about it, changing this status would require new legislation to be passed by Congress. But until then, the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees citizenship by birthright, and any attempt to revoke citizenship could face serious legal challenges.

And finally, should Trump challenge dual citizenship, that change in U.S. policy could cause diplomatic issues because many other countries also recognize dual citizenship. The concept of dual citizenship is primarily determined by U.S. law and international agreements, and changing it would require congressional action or a constitutional amendment.

While Trump could push for stricter enforcement on issues related to dual citizenship — such as limiting government roles for dual citizens or requiring proof of sole allegiance in certain cases — completely ending it would be a complex legal and political battle.

What is the “Dual Citizenship Disclosure Act?”

While it’s impossible for Trump to unilaterally revoke dual citizenship in the United States, ​the “Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act” was proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives in April this year, aimed at increasing transparency regarding federal candidates’ citizenship statuses.

The bill seeks to amend the Federal Election Campaign Act to require candidates for federal office to disclose any dual citizenships in their statements of candidacy. This disclosure would inform voters of all countries where a candidate holds citizenship.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced the bill, expressing that while he personally believes dual citizens should not serve in Congress, the legislation focuses on transparency, allowing voters to make informed decisions. Original cosponsors include Representatives Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Clay Higgins (R-LA). “At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries,” Massie said in a statement regarding the proposed legislation.

“If we are going to continue to allow Members of Congress to acquire and retain citizenship in other countries, they should at least be required to disclose to voters all countries of which they consider themselves to be citizens,” Massie added. As of now, the bill has been referred to the House Committee on House Administration for further consideration. ​

