Is Laura Ingraham leaving Fox?

Laura Ingraham is a Fox News institution. The conservative pundit has hosted The Ingraham Angle since 2017, and regularly courted controversy due to her bold stances on the actions of politicians.

Ingraham’s controversy is good for ratings, but there’s perpetual speculation that her show is on the verge of being canceled. It seems like every few years, a report surfaces, claiming that Laura Ingraham has gone too far, and will be forced to take The Ingraham Angle off the air. This occurred as recently as May 2024.

Are ads about Laura Ingraham’s exit real?

On May 8, an ad from a Facebook page called Xenocity claimed that The Ingraham Angle was being canceled, and that its host would be leaving the Fox network altogether. “You’ll never see Laura Ingraham again,” the ad read. “A sad end for Laura Ingraham today! Prayers!” The link on the ad led visitors to a website that emulated the design and layout of the Fox site.

The headline on the site, which had the URL “borat2.link,” read: “Lawsuits Pile Up As Sponsors Threaten Fox – ‘The Ingraham Angle’ is Officially Canceled. MacCallum Eyes Timeslot Takeover.” Quite the mouthful, and the sort of thing that any legitimate news source would surely trim down to appear more legible. The ad, the article, and their claims, are fake. Ingraham is not going to be leaving the Fox network, despite the nonsensical claims that the fake article makes about the host dealing with “early onset dementia.”

Is Laura Ingraham staying on the Fox network?

The fake information swirling online couldn’t be further from the truth. Laura Ingraham and her show continue to do great business for the Fox network, who renewed her contract as recently as 2020. Fox plans to keep The Ingraham Angle part of their news lineup for the “foreseeable future”, according to Variety.

Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News Media, even issued a statement when the decision was made to renew Ingraham’s contract. She praised the pundit for her bold perspective and her take-no-prisoners attitude.

Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come.

Until Fox, or Ingraham says otherwise, the latter isn’t going anywhere.

