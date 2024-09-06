Is Liz Cheney married?

Having a famous politician for a parent is no doubt a unique way to grow up, and some of their children, like Chelsea Clinton, do some good in the world while staying pretty private. Others, like Dick Cheney’s daughter Liz Cheney, get involved in politics themselves … but if you don’t know much about her personal life, you would be in good company.

While she’s a Republican, Cheney isn’t a Trump fan (you could say that again!) and even endorsed Kamala Harris for president. But when she isn’t sharing her political opinions (some of which we agree with, many of which we don’t), did Cheney get married, and if yes, who is her spouse?

Does Liz Cheney have a spouse?

Cheney has been married to Philip Perry since 1993. According to The U.S. Sun, they are parents to five children named Richard, Grace, Philip Richard, Kate, and Elizabeth.

Since Republicans are all about “family values” (ugh), it’s not super surprising that a member of the G.O.P. would be married with five kids. Sarah Palin is also a mom of five… and Donald Trump has five kids, too. What is a little more surprising is how Cheney has walked back some of her beliefs. While she is pro-life and doesn’t appear to have changed her POV on that, she said she was “wrong” to be anti-gay marriage. She told CBS News, “as human beings that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country.” While no one would argue with that statement (okay, well, no one decent would!), the Cheneys argued because Liz’s sister Mary married Heather Poe in 2012. While Liz did support her sister in the end, it’s hard not to be frustrated that Liz didn’t show Mary compassion from the beginning.

It’s easy to imagine Cheney and Perry having some political discussions over the dinner table (although raising five kids might make that a little tricky at times…). Perry has held several political jobs, including the Department of Homeland Security general counsel, Office of Management and Budget general counsel, and the Department of Justice acting associate attorney general. Currently, he’s a lawyer at Latham & Watkins and began working there in 2007, according to The New York Post. The publication also shared that Chris Clark, a partner at Perry’s company, was Hunter Biden’s lawyer, although he stopped representing Hunter in 2023.

With my daughter Elizabeth – thinking of my grandmother Marjorie – watching Taylor Swift play Wembley. Incredible.

“Never be so kind you forget to be clever. Never be so clever you forget to be kind…Never be so polite you forget your power. Never wield such power you forget to… pic.twitter.com/2ujtlKSS4k — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 18, 2024

Cheney doesn’t talk much about her husband, which might be what he wants since he’s a lawyer at a well-known firm that is sometimes in the news. While she keeps her Instagram free of family pics, she does sometimes post on X about her kids (although she does keep that account mostly focused on politics as well). We might not like everything Cheney says or does, but it’s hard not to find the fact that she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with her daughter Elizabeth at least a little bit charming. When writing her X bio, she described herself as a mom before explaining her political views: “Proud rodeo mom, soccer mom, baseball mom, hockey mom, constitutional conservative.”

