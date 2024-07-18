Image Credit: Disney
Donald Trump Getty
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘It’s a cult of stupid’: Just when you thought Trump’s followers couldn’t lick his boots any cleaner, they go and do this

Nothing surprises us anymore.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 12:56 pm

If there’s one thing that’s incredibly certain about fire-breathing MAGA Republicans, it’s that they will blindly follow Donald Trump and enable any trend or decision that he embarks upon.

Just when you thought the cult-esque group reached the peak of its obsession, it turns out his followers are even willing to join in on jaw-dropping fashion trends. So when Trump showed up to the RNC wearing an obnoxiously large bandage on his ear to cover up the wound from the recent assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, it should come as no major surprise that a plethora of MAGA voters also sported the same bandage.

In fact, several now-viral posts making rounds on X have showcased the RNC attendees wearing similar bandages and smiling while donning typical MAGA gear in the process. 

As to be expected, both posts have garnered a significant amount of backlash, with many commenters insisting “You can vote for someone without making it your entire personality good lord” and “But you guys couldn’t wear a mask in the grocery store for 15 minutes” and “It’s a cult of stupid.” A large portion of comments on both posts have emphasized the idea of MAGA followers being in a cult due to the overbearing obsession to look, walk, talk, and think just like Trump.

Regardless of political affiliation, wearing bandages as a way of supporting and “standing with” Trump could certainly be seen as tasteless considering firefighter Corey Comperatore died while trying to shield and protect his family from the recent shooting in Butler. But when it comes to impressing Trump, it’s clear MAGA members will do whatever it takes.

Author
Image of Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.