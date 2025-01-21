It’s time to ask ourselves who wore it better: Melania Trump, or this classic Jim Carrey character?

There were so many talking points to come out of this week’s inauguration — from Carrie Underwood’s singing snafu to Trump forgetting to put his hand on the bible, it was almost like the fates were doing their best to intervene — but, on the fashion side of things, one outfit outranked everyone else’s. Yes, we need to talk about Melania Trump‘s hat.

The already-over-it first lady grabbed the attention for all the wrong reasons on her man’s big day thanks to her curious decision to don a wide-brimmed hat for an event that, infamously, was taking place indoors for the first time in 40 years. If you watched the inauguration and found yourself humming the “Cuban Pete” song, this might be why…

As a viral tweet — just one drop in the ocean of the endless mockery — asked, “Who wore it better?” The tweet compared two images: Melania at the inauguration and a certain beloved Jim Carrey character.

Look, Melania, we know you have to mask your pure, unadulterated loathing of your own husband every time you look at him, but indulging in actual The Mask cosplay is just taking the subtext and making it, well, text.

Carrey isn’t the only pop culture figure Melania’s sssmokin’ sartorial style reminded folks of. Someone else suggested Christopher Lloyd’s Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Hmm, a lawmaker who’s actually an unhinged cartoon character beneath his fake-looking human skinsuit? Right comparison, wrong Trump.

Other thematically resonant dead ringers include Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer. Melania did have a similar look of apocalyptic regret on her face during the ceremony (or anytime she’s seen with Trump in public).

Alternatively, was she cosplaying Spy vs. Spy as a subtle hint to the world that she’s secretly spying on her spouse?

Others were getting Michael Jackson vibes from this wife of a not-so-smooth criminal.

The Hamburglar was another popular suggestion, which may be closer to the mark given Donny’s love of McDonald’s.

Of course, one telling moment from the ceremony reveals the real reason Melania decided to dress in Carrey/Jackson/Judge Doom/Hamburglar cosplay: the wide brim of the hat made it difficult for her husband to get his slobbering lips all over her. If she could’ve channeled the Mask’s Looney Tunes powers and given Trump a wedgie, grinned at the camera, and raced out of there like the Tasmanian Devil, you know she would’ve done it.

For an event at which all eyes were going to be on her to see her react to her husband being sworn in as president for the second time, it’s certainly meaningful that Melania elected to go with a hat that conveniently left her eyes cast in shadow. I’m surprised Elon Musk has yet to blame this look for why he did an impromptu Nazi salute — because Melania reminded him of the Nazi officer who gets his face melted off in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

But like Jim Carrey putting on an ancient cursed mask or that Nazi who opened the Ark of the Covenant, Melania has to accept the big mistake she made that led her to this point, rather than attempting to hide her horror beneath funereal threads. Though I suppose there’s no better way to hang a lampshade on your open disgust for your other half than by hanging an actual lampshade on your head.

