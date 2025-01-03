Jasmine Crockett reveals the ridiculous reality Republicans have roused with remarkable refusal to rationalize or reason

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has brought out the big guns, blasting the GOP’s ridiculous, rambunctious race to the bottom and revealing just how ridiculously they’re rummaging through the rubble for any shred of sanity.

As the GOP clings to a razor-thin majority in the House, their dreams of a conservative renaissance have devolved into a slapstick routine of backstabbing. And it’s a spectacle that Crockett watches with a mix of horror and amusement. Taking to X, the Texas Congresswoman took a savage stroll down memory lane, dredging up the mortifying debacle that unfolded two years ago when former Rep. Kevin McCarthy juggled the gavel through 15 rounds, only to be ousted later that year. She wickedly quips, “Welcome to the 119th! America, y’all seriously voted for this clown show to continue?!”

Welcome to the 119th! America, y'all seriously voted for this clown show to continue?!



Tune in for all the drama on CSPAN. Remember, 2 years ago things got physical on the R side as they tried to get a speaker. Who knows what will happen this time.



If 2 people, Massie plus… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 3, 2025

Now, as the 119th Congress convenes, Rep. Mike Johnson finds himself in the unenviable position of trying to cling to the Speaker’s role like a drowning man. With the GOP holding a thin 219-215 majority, Johnson can afford to lose no more than 4 Republican votes, assuming all 434 members vote and no Democrats cross over. This gives the conservative holdouts significant leverage to make demands of Johnson. Any member can, and likely will, leverage their vote for concessions, reducing the Speaker’s role to one of constant negotiation under the looming threat of party dissent.

The irony of the situation is that the fate of the Speaker’s race could come down to the whims of a single Republican – Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie, known for his contrarian views and willingness to buck the party line, has affirmed his decision not to support Johnson. “You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers,” Massie declared dramatically, “I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow, and you can take that to the bank.”

Johnson’s precarious position is further complicated by the shifting allegiances within the party. After weeks of being the GOP’s punching bag, he suddenly finds himself back in favor — Johnson has received endorsements from none other than President-elect Donald Trump, and his “First Buddy,” Elon Musk. And like obedient lap dogs, the MAGA crowd fell in line. This abrupt about-face has little to do with Johnson’s qualifications or leadership abilities. It’s all about the power of Trump’s endorsement.

It really says something about the state of the GOP when the unpredictable moods of a twice-impeached ex-president and a billionaire known for shooting off wild tweets hold more sway than good old-fashioned principles, integrity, and actually knowing how to run the show. But as Crockett so eloquently notes, this blind obedience is precisely what has led the Republican Party to this moment of crisis.

From the existential threat of climate change to the yawning chasm of income inequality, from the scourge of gun violence to the persistent stain of racial injustice, the Republican Party offers nothing but empty slogans and culture war grievances. The GOP desperately needs to undergo a painful exorcism, to cast out the demons of irrationality and blind loyalty to false idols.

