Jasmine Crockett reveals the simple truth about why ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden wasn’t the worst president after all

Is it better to have an older leader who is compassionate and does the right things, or an older leader who is currently causing a massive mess that he isn’t going to clean up? For many people, it’s an easy answer, and a recent episode of The View featured a discussion comparing Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Jasmine Crockett appeared on the Feb. 19, 2025 episode of the ABC daytime talk show and had a mic-drop moment about what the next four years will look like under Trump. When Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up Trump’s 53% approval rating, Crockett said, “We’ve got to do better at education” and continued, “People don’t understand” but they will when rural American hospitals shut down and people lose Medicare, Medicaid, and social security and “planes continue to fall out of the sky.” She added, “it’s important to maybe have somebody that isn’t loud and ridiculous and maybe Sleepy Joe is what we wanted because we could at least sleep at night.”

Of course, Crockett is known for her brilliant statements, and she gets to the heart of the matter every single time. She’s 100% right that people’s concerns about Biden pale in comparison to Trump’s hell-bent desire to cut every government program and fire every employee. Okay, it might not be quite on that level, but it does feel pretty close. As Crockett brought up, Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts are affecting healthcare, and it’s truly chilling. The House Budget Committee’s Feb. 13, 2025 vote to take $880 billion away from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which includes Medicaid, is terrifying. Then there’s the fact that less money is now going to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) because apparently research is unimportant.

Back in July 2024, before Biden decided to pull out of the presidential race, Crockett said: “He has a record to run on.” And, if the last month is of any indication, Trump’s second term record is already shaping up to be a horror movie. It’s impossible to imagine Biden making any of Trump’s recent decisions, from the incoming tariffs to making RFK Jr. health secretary, especially when you consider just one of RFK Jr.’s current fixations: Anti-depressants. Because, according to him, there’s a school shooting connection. Focusing on red food dye and claiming that food should be healthier is one thing, but putting out inaccurate statements about mental health and necessary medications is another, and it’s not okay. Even if there were valid reasons to say that Biden shouldn’t serve a second term, he would have put intelligent people in important, high-level positions, and he wouldn’t be cutting so many government employees.

Crockett’s statement that Trump is “loud” and “ridiculous” says it all. He would rather pat himself on the back for his imagined successes than lead and get anything real done. And while Griffin put Trump’s approval rating at 53%, a Gallup poll has even worse numbers. Based on that recent one, he has a 51% disapproval rating and 45% approval rating. I wonder why…

In a perfect universe, every politician and representative would be smart and caring (and people would drink as much coffee as they want without anxiety or racing hearts). The only way to get through these strange Groundhog Days of constant cuts and bad news is to feel grateful for reps like Crockett who are going to keep working hard and calling out Trump.

