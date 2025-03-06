JD Vance’s tiny pants, explained

JD Vance has been mocked relentlessly these past few days for sporting a pair of teeny tiny trousers. Recently, the vice president’s odd fashion choice was pointed out by viewers of Donald Trump’s address to Congress, but Vance’s pants have ridden way too high on multiple outings, with the same thing being noticed at the meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as Vance’s appearance at CPAC last month.

The tiny pants on Vance are especially hard to miss when he’s sitting down, as the leg opening is literally halfway up his calf. Compare his ‘fit to anyone sitting near him in any photos online, and the difference will be immediately obvious. Nobody else wears their pants that high up their legs – Vance’s pants look like they were made to be worn by someone much smaller.

JD Vance didn’t wear his big boy pants today.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/a8eIlfmrTs — I’m NotDevinsMom Moron (@NotDevinsMom) February 20, 2025

Who is dressing JD Vance?

While many have pointed out that it looks like Vance doesn’t have a tailor, it’s actually been confirmed by a local news channel in Cincinnati that he does in fact have a tailor, and a very experienced one at that.

His tailor actually seems like a wholesome old man, so it’s rough that the internet is now savagely criticizing his work. Hopefully he doesn’t take it personally, as some people can pull off the skinny pants look, and some people can’t, and JD Vance is one of the people who can’t.

Introducing Tiny Pants Vance

The people of the internet have done their thing: savagely mocking Vance for his fashion faux pas, which has earned him the new name: “Tiny Pants Vance.” It’s hard to blame them when he makes himself such an easy target — I mean, look at them pants.

There are so many questions; we know he had a tailor, so what happened? Did Vance put them in the tumble dryer when he wasn’t supposed to? Did he have a growth spurt? Was there a mix-up at the tailors resulting in Vance being given the pants of a child? What’s going on!? How can this man be entrusted with such a high and important position in government when he can’t even be trusted to dress himself correctly? What if Vance, in a trance, did a tiny pants dance?

JD Vance praying for longer pants 👖 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TEbvH1DUTd — Scott Simpson (@NimblewNumbers) February 21, 2025

Cover up those ankles, JD, you’re bringing shame upon this family.

You see JD Vance pants are missing length? Ukraine stole it pic.twitter.com/NpIC6E0a87 — dobryїden (@kozaksho2) February 22, 2025

If he’s trying to start a new fashion trend, then he’s failing miserably

X user @Simply_simon asked, “Doesn’t he know how long pants should be on an adult, even if he behaves like a spoilt brat?” Another user gave the VP a taste of his own medicine by saying, “I’m pretty sure wearing pants that don’t fit is actually quite dIsReSpEcTfUL,” while a third user shared their theory as to why the pants look so small, “they are too slim. you can see this in today’s Starmer meeting. how high the trousers ride up when seated is directly related to their slimness.”

Anyways, as a result of the cursed pants, Vance has once again become a meme for what must be like the fifth time now. It’s up there with the couch memes for sure. But make no mistake, we’re all laughing at him, not with him.

