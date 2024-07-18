Kamala Harris, Deadpool, Taylor Swift, and 7 other candidates who could easily beat Donald Trump as the new Democratic nominee

As the summer goes on, we should be planning time spent at the beach or by the pool or maybe just some nice TV time with the A/C on full blast. Instead, we’re thinking about the 2024 election 24/7 and wondering if Joe Biden is still going to run against Donald Trump. There’s still time for Biden to decide not to, and if we could pick our dream Democratic nominees, there are a couple of choices we think would soar above the rest ⏤ not to mention keep Trump out of office for good.

Recommended Videos

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is a clear pick for the Democratic nominee since, of course, she’s been the VP for the past four years. As BBC reported, people are wondering about her chances against Trump. The Hill reported on a poll that 79% of people living in the U.S. think Harris would be a good choice, and since people are familiar with her intelligence and experience, it seems like she would have a good shot at clinching the win. Also, we agree with Harris about JD Vance (she said he’s a “rubber stamp for his extreme agenda,” according to ABC News).

Deadpool

Photo via 20th Century Fox

Deadpool is honestly more qualified than most to run against Trump and we believe he could get a landslide victory. He’s clever, he’s proven to be both mentally and physically strong, and he’s popular AF. We also know that Deadpool doesn’t appear to be able to die, which would allow him to run for a second term and keep us all happy (not to mention laughing, which we all desperately need right now).

Taylor Swift

Screencap via Disney+

A few years ago, we might not have thought that a pop singer could be president… but the great Taylor Swift has impressed us all beyond measure in the past 12 months. As a Swiftie, I’m proud of Taylor for speaking up about important political issues since the 2020 election. We all saw from her awesome Netflix documentary Miss Americana that she wants to be more politically active and she has spoken up for all our rights. Plus, is there a more famous celebrity than Swift? We’ll wait… (we don’t have to wait long because the answer is no, of course).

Stephen King

Screengrab via Good Morning America/ABC

It goes without saying that Stephen King is one of the most talented authors of all time. He’s given us an entire compendium of iconic scary stories and his X account has shown us that many of us are on the same page as him when it comes to politics. If any author could beat Trump, it would be King. This would be super satisfying since he’s one of Trump’s biggest (and smartest) critics given his massive brain and wealth of life experience. And since fans have bought over 350 million copies of King’s novels, according to Business Insider, we can imagine a great turn-out to vote for him.

Mark Hamill

Image via Disney Plus

Mark Hamill is another great choice to go up against Trump. We can’t get enough of Hamill’s tweets and we know he has the intelligence, knowledge, and confidence to launch a proper campaign. He’s politically involved and definitely seems aware of the major policy issues and what’s at stake. Given his popularity since Star Wars, and how overall classy he is, we can totally see him winning. Hey, if Arnold Schwarzenegger can become Governor of California, why can’t Luke Skywalker become president?!

Michelle Obama

Do we really have to explain why we want Michelle Obama to be President?! Okay, okay, we’ll do it. Michelle has proven herself time and time again to be one of the most wonderful people ever, and thanks to her time as First Lady and her millions of accomplishments, we know she has the know-how to run the country. As anyone who has read her fantastic memoir Becoming knows, she’s not interested in a life in politics anymore, because she knows all too well how challenging and, honestly, gross it can be. Although I still think she would be the best fit for the position, Michelle’s director of communications Crystal Carson told NBC News in 2024, “As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president.” That said, we still think she would win. Besides Taylor Swift, is there anyone else more beloved?

Ayo Edebiri

Image via FX

How much do we love Ayo Edebiri? Let us count the ways… While her portrayal of Sydney on The Bear is amazing, she’s also incredibly smart and perceptive whenever she’s interviewed, which is honestly all we need to know. Considering how many times Trump puts his foot in his mouth or says something absolutely confusing, we need a candidate who knows what they’re talking about. From what we’ve seen, Edebiri would fight for women’s rights, which is sadly a huge issue right now. When a reporter at the Golden Globes wanted her to talk about Jeremy Allen White posing for Calvin Klein, she couldn’t believe that someone wouldn’t recognize how super sexist and ridiculous that is. Also, if Ayo Edebiri ran against Trump, we hope journalists would ask her about her dad’s fantastic reviews on Letterboxd, which, according to Us Weekly, everyone adores. (Wait, can we get her dad to run?)

Tom Hanks

Photo via Sony Pictures Releasing

Tom Hanks has been one of the sweetest, loveliest actors ever since he started his career, which is great news since we would hate for the star of the adorable movie Big to be a jerk. Hanks honestly has all the qualities we would want to see in a Democratic candidate. He’s kind, humble (remember when he told People he made four “pretty good” movies only?) and doesn’t talk just to hear himself speak. Hanks is also a Democrat, which is of course an important thing here, and he just gets it. As he said in a commencement address at Harvard in 2023, according to The Washington Examiner, “Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark for public service.” We want someone in office who speaks like this… and we know he’s popular enough to get tons of votes.

Beyoncé

Who among us doesn’t love Beyoncé?! If her 317 million Instagram followers don’t convince us that she would win a landslide victory, we don’t know what would. We’re continually impressed by her musical talents love her country record, and considering how beloved she is and how many ticket sales she gets every time she announces a tour, we think she would win. That’s really all there is to it.

Kermit the Frog

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures

Finally, we come to our last dream Democratic candidate who we just know would demolish Trump: Kermit the Frog. No, this isn’t silly or ridiculous. The Muppet really would have a great chance. He has a huge heart, which is what we want in our dream candidate, and we know he would do the right thing. And now we’re all thinking the same thing… Could Miss Piggy be VP?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy