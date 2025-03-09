King Charles smiles at Volodymyr Zelenskyy and unleashes whispers of a fuming Donald Trump feeling ‘less special’

Donald Trump’s dislike for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn’t need an official stamp. It is disappointingly obvious that a world leader couldn’t remain diplomatic and keep his childish tantrums under lock while meeting a fellow world leader. Given the debacle at the White House, the pressing concern was King Charles’ playing host to Zelenskyy and how it would affect his and Trump’s budding friendship.

Recommended Videos

For now, somehow, the POTUS has kept a lid on what is surely a sandstorm of verbal diarrhea he has reserved for Charles for allowing the Ukrainian leader to visit the palace in the place, a visit that had been scheduled long before Trump dropped decorum and etiquette in favor of being crass and disrespectful in a highly public setting. But if a scathing report by the Daily Mail is to be believed, the relations between the U.K. and the U.S. have already assumed the stance of a second Cold War.

The outlet brings all this info from what it calls diplomatic sources in Washington who have shared that the focus of Trump’s tantrum is the pictures of Charles sporting a genuine smile and standing with Zelenskyy looking comfortable and at ease next to the king. These photographs have allegedly incensed the American president, who now finds that the unprecedented second invitation he received to visit Britain is significantly “less special.”

I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III for the audience.



🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/qHPhiXv8fu — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2025

If true, who will break it to Prince William that his new buddy might not find him handsome anymore?

Apparently, all this has been really, really hard for the POTUS, so much that his allies reportedly even informed the British government of what Trump was feeling about Zelenskyy meeting Charles after their disastrous Oval Office meet in hopes that the Ukrainian leader’s arrival in Sandringham would be canceled to appease America. But as per the outlet, these allies were sadly informed that no such thing was possible and no one could “direct” the king to not welcome Zelenskyy.

Though the U.K. government has denied that Trump is mad at them, Daily Mail’s “well-placed” source has stressed that “things definitely went a bit cool in Washington after Sandringham.” When it comes to officially addressing the situation, a U.K. government spokesman maintained diplomacy.

“We do not recognize these reports. We have been unequivocal about the importance of the U.S. as an ally of the U.K. No two countries are as closely aligned as ours on economic, defense, security and intelligence interests, and we share deep historic and cultural ties. We will continue to work hand-in-hand and look forward to welcoming President Trump.”

Charles didn’t “receive “ Zelenskyy in a formal room at Sandringham. He went out the front to meet him with a strong, warm handshake and huge smile. A big f**k you to Trump without saying a single word. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/166oivsljz — Robyn (@robynbryant33) March 2, 2025

Now, Daily Mail isn’t exactly the crown prince of authenticity and has been flagged numerous times for fabricating reports that could and have bordered on outrageous lies. Had this been a report about any other world leader, dismissing it would have been the first option. But we know Trump, his tendency to throw temper tantrums the second things don’t go his way, lavishing attention on those who do make him feel all important, and his penchant for rash, careless decisions. Even if this report cooked up these comments, it isn’t hard to believe the American president finding it within himself to maturely deal with Charles and his duty to host Zelenskyy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy