King Charles’ ‘bold way’ to defy Donald Trump can charm Brits but threatens Prince William’s dream of ‘kingship’

One would be naive to think Donald Trump’s actions and ideology will only affect America and leave the neighbouring countries unscathed from the whiplash of his decisions. Standing with him and against him both have dire consequences and while some world leaders have chosen to pick a side, King Charles III appears to have opted for a more subtle attempt at rebellion.

A step that might not sit well with Prince William given his immediate and long-term plans for the future. His future.

It is widely known – especially since Trump is doing everything in his power to flash it in neon – that the current president of the United States of America has been extending his greedy paws towards Canada and demanding it becomes the U.S.’ 51st state. Insulting and concerning.

Since Trump is due to visit the Buckingham Palace and King Charles for a second time, many are standing on their toes to see if the monarch will broach the topic of Canada or how disappointing and tactless the POTUS was in his meeting with the Ukrainian President (who FYI, has U.K.’s support). But maintaining the U.K.-U.S. ties is also important and a direct attack on Trump won’t really do any good, so the king presumably went for a subtle but “loud message” to his fellow leader.

Yesterday King Charles was inspecting a British ship.



And YET he did so dressed as King of Canada wearing Canadian military decorations and Canadian honours, inc Order of Canada and Canadian Order of Military Merit.



Charles is sending us and the world a message, a LOUD message. pic.twitter.com/Fgp4Qej6DE — Mike Gerald Gibbs🏳️‍🌈🍁 🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@Mikeggibbs) March 5, 2025

So, the consensus is that the king – who is the head of state in Canada – visited the aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, in Canadian military uniform, decorations, and honours to show that he stands with Canada no matter Trump says or does.

Just a few days after his audience with @CanadianPM Justin Trudeau, where they discussed Canada's sovereign & independent future, His Majesty King Charles III was seen sporting his Canadian military honours as he visited @HMSPWLS. We thank His Majesty for this meaningful gesture. https://t.co/Vg5ODcXZEx — CanadianUK (@CanadianUK) March 7, 2025

Whether or not Charles intended for this to be a not-so-subtle dig at Trump, it will probably warm the hearts of Britons who did not really like the fact that their king invited a controversial figure, who throws childish tantrums on a whim, to the U.K. twice. One individual in London shared with Yahoo News that he doesn’t find the idea of Charles inviting Trump of all people to the palace for a second time.

“There is absolutely no way Trump should come into this country for another state visit. It is terrifying that a man who behaves as he does and has his thoughts and principles should have so much power.”

While some understand why keeping things cordial between Britain and America is important, Trump’s “childishness,” his “awful” treatment of Zelenskyy, or the very fact he got elected to lead America in the first place still unnerves them.

“It saddens me that our country feels it’s important to pave the way for him to feel comfortable. He’s such an unpleasant man. I’m troubled by the way he represents a loss of moral compass,” said Ian, 76, from Oxford.

But Charles’ boldness can upend Prince William’s calculation plans

First, it was Charles’ age, and now his cancer diagnosis has joined the high probability that William will be ascending the throne a lot sooner than expected. While the British officials are reportedly prepared for the possibility, William has long since begun his “preparation for kingship,” which includes, as per former British public affairs official Shannon Felton, to maintain a strong relationship with Trump, even at the cost of turning a blind eye to his worst decisions.

“It is a test of his ability to engage with world leaders he may not personally align with, to navigate egos and expectations, and to ensure that Britain remains at the center of global power dynamics. The queen did this for 70 years. Now, it’s his turn.”

Why this particular kinship that William seems to share with Trump? Well, according to British royal expert Hilary Fordwich Trump’s “family values align directly with Prince William’s.” And what are they? Their mutual dislike for Prince Harry. Combine that with William’s supposed desire to retain maximum power as king, and we have a future monarch who might not take well to the current crown-bearer of England messing up his carefully set up bond with his strong ally.

