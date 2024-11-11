‘Last week we were happy, today we’re getting divorced’: Democrat wife plots revenge fest as husband ‘gives her rights away’ by voting for Donald Trump

A social media post detailing a couple’s divorce in the wake of the U.S. election is gaining traction online, as the world still reels from Donald Trump’s stunning presidential victory.

Recommended Videos

Shared on X by @ClaudetteGGibs1, the post sees one Redditer ask users on the platform for advice, after his wife “sent me divorce papers” because he voted for the Republican candidate. The Reddit user said he was “shocked” that his wife “willing to throw away our entire life” based on his voting preferences, adding that they were happily married before the election but have since been unable to “have a discussion.”

“Last week we were happy, today we’re getting divorced,” the post read. The user went on to explain that he “didn’t know it was possible to be served divorce papers this quickly,” while recalling his ex-wife’s conviction since “nothing will change her mind.” The post also details the ex-wife’s seeming vengeance in the wake of her husband’s voting preference, from “reporting my parents because they live off disability” to having him “buy her out” of their shared home.

This post-divorce strategy had the Redditor “worried for my whole family,” and induced financial stress since he “can’t afford” to be the sole homeowner. According to the post, the ex-wife was so angered by her spouse voting for Trump that she told him he now knows “how it feels to be f***ed by a Democrat.” The Reddit user again declared that he “can’t reason with her,” before concluding the post by seeking advice on how to “fix this” and questioning whether others had encountered similar experiences in light of Trump’s victory.

While we can’t know for sure whether the story is factual — the original post is currently under moderator review on Reddit — many users shared anecdotal evidence of comparable experiences following Election Day. “I’ve read like 3 comments where people were talking about how the election was having the couple discuss divorcing each other,” one user wrote on Reddit, with another adding that they had “heard about this happening” in the wake of Trump’s victory.

Maybe you should have asked that before voting to give her rights away making her a non person — Darla Jackson (@djmonijj) November 10, 2024

Regardless of whether it’s true, many netizens said the story spoke to a broader sentiment shared by legions of women, one of the demographics hardest hit by a second Trump presidency. “Maybe you should have asked that before voting to give her rights away making her a non person,” one X user wrote. Another likewise flocked to the ex-wife’s defence saying “Her body is her choice and she chose to not let him have that body no more.”

Her body her choice and she chose to not let him have that body no more — Kathy (@gallymeroreboot) November 10, 2024

Many agreed with the ex-wife’s decision, asking what the husband “expect[ed] her to do after she realized you were morally bankrupt.” Another user quipped “if your moral values do not align with your partner, then obviously events like separation and divorce will tend to follow.” The experience of couples breaking up because of the election is also being detailed on TikTok, where one user declared she “dumped my boyfriend” after discovering he had voted for the former president.

It joins a growing chorus of women who have flocked to social media to express solidarity as they brace for Trump’s second term, with viral videos showing female voters lamenting the results of the election, embracing their “cat lady era,” and sharing resources around reproductive healthcare.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy