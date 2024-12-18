Liz Cheney’s net worth, confirmed

Born on July 28, 1966, in Wisconsin’s capital, Madison, Elizabeth Lynne Cheney — known simply as Liz Cheney — is an attorney and politician who served as the congresswoman from Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives (2017–23). A lifelong Republican seen as a leading ideological neoconservative, Cheney is known for vocal opposition to the party’s president-elect Donald Trump.

Having previously consistently voted for Trump despite criticizing many of his policies, Cheney turned against Trump and supported his second impeachment following the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol. She went on to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States presidential election, making her a contentious political figure.

Cheney is the daughter of the 46th vice president and businessman Dick Cheney and the author, scholar, and former talk show host Lynne Cheney (née Vincent). She graduated from suburban Washington, D.C.’s McLean High School in 1984, earned a BA from Colorado College in 1988, and earned a JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 1996.

Before attending law school, Cheney’s roles included working for the State Department, the United States Agency for International Development, and Armitage Associates LLP. After graduating, her other roles included being appointed the deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, heading the Iran-Syria Policy and Operations Group (ISOG), being one of three national co-chairs of Fred Thompson’s 2008 presidential campaign, launching the nonprofit organization Keep America Safe and working as a contributor for Fox News.

Cheney briefly became a candidate for the United States Senate in Wyoming in 2014. She challenged incumbent Mike Enzi but withdrew pretty quickly. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and held the same seat her father did from 1979 to 1989. Her Wyoming Republican Party membership was revoked in late 2021, and she lost renomination to Harriet Hageman in 2022.

She co-authored the 2011 book “In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir” and the 2015 book “Exceptional: Why The World Needs a Powerful America” alongside her father and authored the 2023 book “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.”

Cheny married the attorney and former political appointee during George W. Bush’s administration, Philip Perry, in 1993. Perry was the acting associate attorney general for the Department of Justice, the general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget, and the general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security while Bush was president.

As per The Hill, Cheney is currently in the news because a GOP report reviewing the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 committee recommended she be criminally investigated. But do we know how much Liz Cheney is worth?

What is Liz Cheney’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liz Cheney has a net worth of around $20 million. In 2022, the likes of AOL and Yahoo Finance, courtesy of information provided by OpenSecrets, suggested she was earning $174,000 per year as a member of Congress.

Market Realist lists Cheney’s husband’s net worth as $3.5 million, giving the couple a collective net worth of $23.5 million. If you wish to, you can follow Cheney on Instagram and X.

