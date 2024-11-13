MAGAs are now convinced that Donald Trump and Joe Biden have a secret relationship after one lunch meeting together

The back-and-forth political takedowns between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will undoubtedly be discussed for years to come. That being said, a decent portion of the nation is now convinced that what initially started as age shaming and policy slandering between the duo is slowly morphing into something more… peaceful?

Earlier today, the president-elect and current sitting president of the U.S. held a meeting in the Oval Office, with Biden leading the lunch in hopes of initiating a peaceful “transition of power.” The aforementioned meeting, which was unsurprisingly captured on video by a variety of sources, has since made its rounds all over social media — especially over on X, where MAGAts are now wholeheartedly convinced that the pair have secretly been best friends all along.

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. pic.twitter.com/30CqRxybxi — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) November 13, 2024

All across X thus far, right-wing theorists and proud Trump supporters are unapologetically making claims that Biden secretly voted for Trump, and that the two look absolutely peaceful together as they shook hands in the video while Biden congratulated Trump on becoming the president-elect of the country. But, apparently giving well wishes to the next Cheeto *cough* commander-in-chief automatically means that Trump and Biden have been friends this whole time and there’s never been any actual animosity between them.

Trump and Biden today vs tonight pic.twitter.com/1FHWr9Njqu — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) November 13, 2024

Who else thinks Biden voted for Trump?? pic.twitter.com/tFnhFq3hfr — MORGONN (@morgonnm) November 13, 2024

Trump and Biden after they get done with that stupid show-meeting for the press https://t.co/1qADV6lFiJ pic.twitter.com/YkQV4aU2Hk — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) November 13, 2024

Yes, it sounds just as unbelievable and asinine as you would expect, but that shouldn’t come as a colossal surprise seeing as MAGA followers are at the forefront of Elon Musk’s fumbled app and pushing this out-of-touch narrative. If anything, Biden’s extension of courtesy and kindness simply proves how much of an incomparable leader he truly is — especially while looking directly into the eyes of a man who continuously refers to him as “Sleepy Joe” and mocked his well-being and health for the majority of Biden’s presidency.

Now, all of this is not to say that the possibility of friendship between the two isn’t possible. Hell, Trump was friends with the Clintons prior to running against Hillary, but I seriously doubt Biden and Trump are planning golf outings with each other at this point. After all, it was just a few short weeks ago when Biden outright insisted that MAGA voters are “garbage” following months of claiming Trump was a threat to democracy.

And yet, talks of a blossoming friendship between Trump and Biden is not even the worst of it. Other “comedic” users on X have even maintained this nightmare of a “joke” that the two politicians are entering their “enemies to lovers” era. Yes, you read that correctly, and I wish that I was the one who was joking. A potential friendship between Trump and Biden is certainly one thing, but the idea of a relationship? Please, let’s put that joke to bed as fast as possible.

Other MAGAts on the app are simultaneously convinced that Biden voted for Trump due to “feeling pushed out by Kamala Harris,” which, like most theories vocalized by MAGA, has no actual basis and is completely rooted in brainless speculation without any proof. I shudder to think what cockamamie theory is next to be pushed through the MAGA channels, but rest assured, there’s definitely more coming.

